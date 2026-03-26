Why Blockchain-Based Payments Are Expanding Globally

Blockchain-based payments are expanding across more than 100 countries, with annual transaction volumes exceeding $10 trillion in on-chain stablecoin transfers alone, according to data from CoinMetrics. Tether’s USDT processed more than $10 trillion in on-chain volume during 2024, while USDC added roughly $5 trillion. These figures place stablecoin transfer volumes in the same range as major traditional payment networks. Visa and Mastercard process approximately $14 trillion and $8 trillion annually, respectively.

Where Blockchain Payments Are Growing Fastest

Emerging markets lead blockchain payment adoption. In Nigeria, peer-to-peer crypto trading volumes exceeded $60 billion in 2024, according to Chainalysis. Stablecoins are used for everyday commerce because the naira lost more than 70% of its value against the dollar between 2020 and 2024. In Argentina, where annual inflation exceeded 200%, residents use USDT and USDC as savings instruments and payment tools through local fintech apps like Lemon Cash and Belo.

In the Philippines, Coins.ph processes millions of blockchain-based remittance transactions annually. The Philippines receives more than $36 billion in annual remittances, according to the World Bank, and blockchain-based transfer services offer fees of 1% to 2% compared to 5% to 8% through traditional channels like Western Union. In Turkey, where the lira has depreciated significantly, crypto payment adoption is among the highest in Europe at 27% of the adult population, according to a 2024 survey by Statista.

Cross-border business payments are another growth area. Companies like Tribal Credit and Paxful Business use stablecoins to settle international supplier payments in minutes rather than days. Fintech startups expanding across emerging markets are incorporating blockchain payment rails as a competitive advantage over traditional banking infrastructure.

Major Companies Enabling Blockchain Payments

Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement capabilities in 2024, allowing merchants to settle transactions in USDC on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains. Visa also processes traditional card transactions denominated in crypto through partnerships with exchanges like Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Binance. More than 100 million Visa-linked crypto cards have been issued globally.

PayPal launched its PYUSD stablecoin in August 2023 and expanded it to Solana in 2024. PayPal allows its 430 million users to send and receive PYUSD with no fees for person-to-person transfers. Stripe re-entered crypto payments in 2024 by enabling USDC payments for merchants, after having shut down bitcoin payments in 2018. Stripe’s integration allows any of its millions of merchants to accept stablecoin payments alongside traditional card payments.

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity processed more than $30 billion in cross-border payments during 2024 across more than 70 countries. Stellar’s network, which powers MoneyGram’s blockchain-based remittance service, processed billions in transfers. Fintech revenue growth at a 23% CAGR includes revenue from blockchain-powered payment processing.

Regulatory Frameworks for Blockchain Payments

Regulation is catching up with adoption. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, fully effective since December 2024, requires stablecoin issuers to hold 1:1 reserves, obtain licences, and comply with anti-money laundering requirements. Japan classifies stablecoins as a form of electronic payment instrument under its 2022 legislation. Singapore’s Payment Services Act covers digital payment token services, including stablecoin transactions.

The US lacks comprehensive stablecoin legislation, though several bills have been introduced. The Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act and the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act both address stablecoin regulation. Meanwhile, individual states are acting. New York’s BitLicense framework has been in place since 2015, and Wyoming has created a special-purpose bank charter for crypto companies.

In Africa, central banks are taking varied approaches. Nigeria lifted its ban on crypto in late 2023. South Africa is developing a licensing framework for crypto service providers. Kenya’s central bank has expressed concerns about crypto but has not enacted a ban. Fintech innovation accelerating across 80+ countries includes regulatory development for blockchain payments.

The Future of Blockchain Payments

Merchant adoption is the next major growth driver. Circle and Coinbase launched a joint effort to increase USDC merchant acceptance. Solana Pay, which integrates with Shopify, allows merchants to accept crypto payments with instant settlement and no chargeback risk. More than 100,000 Shopify merchants can now accept Solana-based payments.

The intersection of CBDCs and blockchain payments will create new infrastructure. As central banks launch digital currencies, the payment rails that support them will increasingly be blockchain-based or blockchain-adjacent. This creates opportunities for companies building interoperability between CBDCs, stablecoins, and traditional payment systems.

Blockchain-based payments will not replace Visa or Mastercard. But they are carving out significant market share in cross-border transfers, remittances, and emerging market commerce. Fintech companies now capture 25% of banking revenues, and blockchain payments are an increasingly large component of that shift.