Which Crypto Will Reach $1 First? Experts Compare Dogecoin (DOGE) and This $0.04 New Altcoin

Investors are closely watching Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as both cryptocurrencies show potential for growth in 2026. While DOGE remains a well-known token with established market presence, MUTM is emerging as a $0.04 altcoin attracting attention due to its utility-focused design and early-stage development.

Analysts are comparing the two coins, noting that MUTM’s presale momentum, V1 protocol launch, and buy-and-distribute mtToken model could give it room for significant upside. Market participants are evaluating which crypto could realistically reach $1 first, as investor interest in low-cost, high-potential altcoins continues to grow.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin remains a primary anchor of the global market, currently trading at approximately $0.082 as of March 18, 2026. This follows a period of significant volatility where the token attempted to break through major technical barriers. The total market cap for Dogecoin currently sits at approximately $12.3 billion, positioning it as a top-tier project by valuation. Despite its massive size and recent classification by regulators as a digital commodity, the asset has faced a series of rejections at the $0.12 to $0.15 resistance zone. Rallies have repeatedly stalled in this range as traders look for more definitive signals of a long-term trend shift.

Current technical data shows that Dogecoin has recently faced a 5% decline during intraday trading, reflecting a broader cooling in the meme sector. While the token has benefited from a loyal community and occasional high-profile mentions, it continues to struggle with heavy resistance near its multi-month highs.

Because Dogecoin requires immense capital to move its price, some analysts believe reaching the $1 mark would require a massive influx of new liquidity that has not yet materialized. Some forecasts suggest that if the current consolidation continues, the asset might only reach $0.50 by the end of 2026. This has led many participants to seek out newer protocols that are just beginning their growth cycles.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While Dogecoin navigates its resistance zones, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional hub for non-custodial borrowing and lending. The protocol is designed to provide a more efficient way to manage liquidity on the Ethereum network. It utilizes a dual-market system to provide maximum flexibility for its users. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market allows for instant transactions through automated pools, while the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace facilitates direct agreements. This architecture is designed to handle a wide variety of needs, from individual users seeking quick liquidity to larger participants needing specific terms.

The project is currently in its community funding phase and has successfully secured over $20.8 million in capital. This growth is backed by a global community that has now surpassed 19,200 individual holders. The native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in its seventh distribution stage. Exactly 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens from a total supply of 4 billion are reserved for these early phases. Over 850 million tokens have already been sold, showing that the available supply is tightening as the protocol moves toward its confirmed official launch price of $0.06.

Comparative Paths to the $1 Milestone

When comparing the two projects, analysts highlight a stark contrast in the mathematical path to $1. For Dogecoin to reach a $1 valuation, its market cap would need to balloon to over $145 billion. This would require it to surpass the current size of most major financial networks, a feat that requires consistent and massive buying pressure. While Dogecoin has the advantage of name recognition, its lack of a built-in fee-sharing or burning mechanism makes the journey to $1 a steep climb. Experts note that without a new fundamental catalyst, Dogecoin may remain a high-volume trading asset rather than a project with a clear path to a 10x increase.

In contrast, Mutuum Finance is starting from a much lower valuation. For MUTM to reach $1 from its current $0.04 price, it would need to capture a significant but realistic portion of the decentralized lending market. Analysts point to the protocol’s developing buy-and-distribute mechanism as a key differentiator. Under this model, a portion of the transaction fees generated by every loan and deposit is used to buy MUTM tokens from the market. These are then distributed to users who stake their mtTokens, which are the receipts given to lenders. This creates a direct link between the activity of the platform and the demand for the token. This structural demand is what many believe could push MUTM toward the $1 mark much faster than a hype-reliant asset.

V1 Protocol Launch and Security Foundations

The primary driver of the current momentum for Mutuum Finance is the activation of its V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled over $270 million in simulated volume, proving that the internal logic for managing collateral and generating yield is operational. The V1 launch features include automated liquidity pools for major assets like ETH and USDT, as well as Safe Mode Borrow Presets. These presets allow users to select a risk level—Safe, Balanced, or Aggressive—and the protocol automatically sets the best Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio to prevent accidental liquidations.

Security is the primary pillar of the Mutuum Finance strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual audit with Halborn Security to ensure the code is resistant to technical threats. Additionally, the project holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. These professional verifications are essential for building long-term trust and positioning the project as a reliable infrastructure hub. Participation is also designed to be easy for everyone. The secure portal allows for various payment methods, including direct card transactions and multiple cryptocurrencies.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com