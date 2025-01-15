WEEX 2024 Annual Report: Over 5 Million Users, Daily Trading Volume Exceeds $5 Billion, Team Expands to 500+

In 2024, WEEX concluded the year with exceptional achievements and impressive growth. Through a commitment to innovation, security, and user empowerment, WEEX reached new heights as a global cryptocurrency trading platform. Looking ahead to 2025, the platform remains focused on revolutionizing the crypto trading experience for millions of users worldwide and redefining the future of crypto trading.

Key Achievements in 2024

150% User Growth

WEEX’s global active users have increased from 2 million to 5 million, with daily trading volume surpassing $50 billion and CoinMarketCap ranking jumping to the top 12. This strong growth stems from the trust and recognition of global users. WEEX offers over 1,500 trading pairs, multilingual support, top-tier liquidity, advanced security measures, and user-friendly trading tools to ensure users worldwide have an excellent trading experience.

Global Team Expansion to 500+ Experts

After a year of rapid growth, the WEEX team has expanded to over 500 people. This growth enables WEEX to continuously improve service quality, drive technological and product innovation, fully meet the increasingly diverse needs of global users, and further solidify our leadership position in the cryptocurrency trading field.

Legendary Football Star Michael Owen Appointed as WEEX Global Brand Ambassador

This year, WEEX is honored to have football legend Michael Owen as the global brand ambassador. Michael Owen’s leadership and professional spirit align closely with WEEX’s mission of pursuing excellence. This collaboration will further enhance WEEX’s international image, build user trust, and drive the platform’s continued development in global markets.

Platform Token WXT Reaches the ATH with 384%+ Surged Since Listing

Since the listing, WXT surged by an impressive 384%+, hitting an All-Time High (ATH) of $0.0339. Additionally, apart from the price surge, WXT offers attractive benefits, including airdrops, fee discounts, and a competitive 140% APY, solidifying its position as a standout asset in the market.

1000 BTC Protection Fund to Boost Global User Confidence

Since 2021, WEEX has established a 1000 BTC Protection Fund to provide comprehensive security for user assets. Simultaneously, WEEX has accelerated its business expansion in multiple international markets, offering localized services and multilingual support to meet the increasingly diverse needs of global users and earn broad trust.

$200 Million Initiative: Collaborating with KOLs to Build a Market-Leading Copy Trading Platform

In 2024, WEEX invested $200 million to collaborate with tens of thousands of renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) such as The Moon Show, Crypto Banter, Professor Crypto, Bleeding Crypto, among others. Over 1000 KOLs have broken the $100,000 annual income mark through these partnerships. Leveraging the market-leading copy trading platform, WEEX users can easily replicate the strategies of top traders, empowering them to seize every profit opportunity.

Gratitude for Support and Companionship, Embracing a New Chapter in 2025

In 2024, every success of WEEX stems from the trust and support of global users, partners, and the community.

Looking ahead to 2025, WEEX will continue to drive change by:

Creating innovative trading tools and features to provide an excellent user experience.

Continuously expanding global market coverage to connect more traders and communities.

Upholding safety and reliability while introducing cutting-edge solutions.

The remarkable successes of WEEX in 2024 were largely attributed to the ongoing trust and support of its global community. The platform has expressed its deep appreciation to all users who contributed to its growth. Let’s look forward to 2025 and collaborate with you to create a new future in cryptocurrency trading! Visit the official WEEX website now to explore more trading opportunities and embark on your trading journey.