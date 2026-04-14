Viral Purse Pigeon “Pidge” Goes Missing in NYC: Owner Abby Jardine Shares Devastating Update on X

New York, NY – April 14, 2026 – Abby Jardine, the Brooklyn content creator whose potty-trained pet pigeon Pidge has captivated millions, announced today that her beloved feathered companion is missing.

Pidge, widely regarded as the internet’s most famous pigeon, rose to global fame through Jardine’s TikTok account @abby_nyc_, where the bird’s purse-riding adventures, clever tricks, and glamorous NYC lifestyle have earned hundreds of millions of views and built a massive community of pigeon lovers.

Jardine rescued the then-injured baby pigeon in Williamsburg in 2023 after finding him alone on the sidewalk. What began as a short-term foster quickly turned into a lifelong bond. Pidge became a true household member and internet sensation.

He is known for:

Riding in designer handbags during errands

Helping with daily tasks

Using a human toilet on command

Appearing in fun lifestyle videos like horse-girl roleplay, champagne moments, and city adventures

Popular videos such as “Pidge lore,” shower routines, and “she’s not a dirty bird” have each gained over a million likes. Major outlets like FOX 5 NY and ABC News have also featured the pair as a heartwarming example of ethical urban pet care.

Pidge’s influence goes beyond entertainment. He has helped change public perception of pigeons from “rats with wings” to intelligent and loving companions. His content promotes pigeon rescue, proper care, and urban wildlife compassion. Fans often comment things like, “I’ll never skip a purse pigeon post.”

In past videos, Pidge showed strong homing instincts. During outdoor sessions, he would sometimes fly away but always return within minutes or hours.

As Jardine previously said,

“He always comes back. Pigeons are incredibly smart and faithful. Once they know where home is, they find their way.”

But today was different.

Early this morning, during a routine outdoor session in Williamsburg, Pidge flew off and has not returned.

Jardine shared an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter):

“I’m absolutely devastated — Pidge got lost today and I feel like part of me is gone. He’s not just my pet; he’s my best friend, my baby, and the most famous pigeon on the internet who’s brought joy to millions. He’s always come back before… but this time it’s different. Hours have passed and he’s still out there. Pidge, if you’re watching or someone sees you — please come home. We’ve got so many more adventures ahead. #BringBackPidge”

Jardine is asking for public help. Anyone who sees a friendly black pigeon with Pidge’s unique markings in Williamsburg or nearby Brooklyn areas should contact her via TikTok, X or email at abby@abigailjardine.com.

Pidge is:

Comfortable around people

Responsive to his name

Microchipped and wearing an identification leg band

Jardine will continue sharing updates on X @abby_nyc_. She asks everyone to stay alert and help spread the word.

About Abby Jardine and Pidge

Abby Jardine is a New York City-based content creator and pigeon advocate. Her TikTok account featuring her rescued pigeon Pidge has gained over 74,000 followers, with many videos reaching over a million likes.

What started as a simple rescue has grown into a global movement promoting pigeon care and appreciation for non-traditional pets.

Media Contact

Abigail Jardine

X: https://x.com/abby_nyc_

TikTok: @abby_nyc_

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