UPSC Aspirants Get “Plan B” with Polygon Blockchain and $300k Fundraiser

Imagine dedicating 5–10 years of your life preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam, often labeled as “India’s toughest exam,” only to face a heartbreaking truth: 99.8% of candidates won’t make it.

It’s not just about passing a test.

For many, cracking the UPSC is the dream of a lifetime—the ticket to becoming an IAS, IPS, IFS, or IRS officer, serving at the helm of India’s governance. But the odds? Brutally slim.

In 2024, 13.4 lakh aspirants appeared for the UPSC Prelims. Out of them, only 14,627 made it to the Mains. From there, a mere 2,845 cleared the Mains to qualify for the Personality Test. Ultimately, only 1,105 positions are available.

The rest? Their dreams often end in heartbreak, with no Plan B.

The Brutality of UPSC

Source: https://upsc.gov.in/content/73rd-annual-report

The UPSC exam isn’t just a test; it’s a marathon of resilience, discipline, and sacrifice.

Here’s what the journey looks like according to recent numbers from Vajiram & Ravi:

The Prelims (June 16, 2024)

Over 13 lakh candidates appeared at 79 centers across India. The exam, divided into two papers, tests knowledge across subjects like history, geography, politics, economics, and current affairs. Only 14,627 (roughly 0.1%) scored above the cutoff. The Mains (September 20–29, 2024)

Candidates who cleared Prelims filled out the DAF-1 (Detailed Application Form) and appeared for the descriptive Mains exam, spread across nine papers. The competition thinned even further, with 2,845 candidates qualifying for the Personality Test. The Interview (Dholpur House, New Delhi)

This final stage, known as the Personality Test, determines the final selection. It’s not just about knowledge but about presence of mind, communication skills, and leadership potential. Ultimately, 1,105 candidates will be selected for service.

Behind these numbers are years of relentless hard work. Aspirants leave jobs, defer marriages, and put their entire lives on hold—all for a chance to serve the nation.

But what happens to the millions who don’t make it?

Plan B: A Lifeline for Aspirants

Plan B is here to tell these millions who don’t make the UPSC exam: Your effort was not in vain. You have a future.

Launched with a $300,000 fundraising goal, “Plan B” initiative offers a second chance to UPSC aspirants who couldn’t clear the exam. The is designed to help them transition into fulfilling careers by providing:

Job-Oriented Training : Courses in technology, policy research, consulting, and other high-demand fields. Mentorship : Access to industry leaders and professionals who guide them through career transitions. Financial Aid : Support for aspirants who’ve exhausted their savings during UPSC preparation.

What makes Plan B unique is its blockchain-backed transparency. Built on Polygon, the initiative ensures every donation and fund allocation is publicly traceable. This accountability has inspired confidence among donors and participants alike.

Plan B is more than a charity; it’s a movement to reframe failure as a stepping stone to success.

Why This Initiative Matters

UPSC aspirants are not ordinary individuals. Their journey equips them with unmatched qualities:

Discipline : Years of rigorous preparation require structure and commitment.

Resilience : Facing repeated failures and still pushing forward builds mental strength.

Analytical Skills : Preparing for topics like economics, governance, and international relations sharpens critical thinking.

These skills are invaluable in sectors like technology, policy-making, and consulting.

Plan B aims to channel this untapped potential into industries that can benefit from their unique capabilities.

Backed by Web3 and Crypto Titans

Plan B has garnered support from prominent names in the Web3 and blockchain communities.

Plan B has already gained momentum, but it’s just getting started. While influential figures like Punit Agarwal (KoinX) have stepped up to support the initiative.

Platforms like UPSC Notes and Hindinama are amplifying the initiative, ensuring it reaches aspirants across India. Meanwhile, Bharat Web3 Association sees Plan B as a way to empower talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

To truly scale its impact, Plan B is now looking for support from industry leaders like Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum) and others in the Web3 ecosystem who believe in using technology to drive real-world change.

What’s Next?

Plan B is still in its early days, but the impact is already visible. With a $300,000 fundraising goal, the initiative needs support from individuals and organizations to scale its efforts.

As Abhinav Pandey, a core member of Plan B, puts it:

“This isn’t about failure. It’s about showing aspirants that their story doesn’t end here. Together, we can help them write a new chapter.”

The Web3 community has proven time and again that it thrives on collective action. Whether through donations, partnerships, or spreading the word, every effort counts.

How You Can Help

If you believe in second chances, now’s the time to act.

👉 Donate or learn more at cseplanb.org.

Because failure isn’t the end of the story. It’s just the beginning of a new one. And you have the power to help write it.