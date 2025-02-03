Pepe Price Prediction: Possible 30% Crash in February

Pepe ($PEPE) holders and potential investors must watch out: on-chain data and price charts suggest that the beloved frog-themed meme coin has already completed its increase. The current Pepe price prediction is bleak, with some expecting the popular meme coin to further decline in value.

Pepe’s current downturn has been complicated by news about whales selling their holdings, including the whale account “0xc25”, which deposited 500 billion $PEPE tokens (worth around $5.73 million) to Coinbase. With intense selling pressure, news of whales unloading Pepe tokens, and the multi-week drops, the popular frog meme-inspired coin faces more downsides.

Table of Contents

– Pepe Price Today

– Pepe Price History

– Pepe Price Prediction For February

– Investors say The Rise of Memes Is the next Pepe

– Why Buying Rise Presents over 100x return

Pepe Price Today

Pepe is currently red, trading at $0.00001077, down 12.1% from yesterday’s price and 25.9% below last week’s price.

While it’s still up by over 1,000% YoY, as one of the standout meme coins of 2024, Pepe remains on the defensive, and the analysts’ current Pepe price prediction will see the token sliding even further by 30% this February.

Pepe Price History- A Well-Loved Meme Coin that Went 1,000x

Pepe, a meme-coin token inspired by the viral meme “Pepe the frog”, aims to leverage the meme viral culture to create a memorable digital asset. With its vibrant community and following, PEPE became one of the breakout performers in this cycle, surging by over 14,000%. The token even spawned other meme coins, including WEPE and PEPETO.

The coin’s massive surge culminated with an all-time high price of $0.0000283 recorded last December 9th. Despite the coin’s strong performance and loud support from its holders, the token’s price has dropped over 50% since, notching a few successive bearish weekly candlesticks.

Pepe Price Prediction For February

Pepe’s price fall has been swift and painful for holders, reaching its 0.618 Fibonacci retracement support level while forming a few incremental increases. The token’s December 9th price of $0.0000283 seems to be its top for this cycle, backed by chart patterns’ historical price action.

Then, there are the technical indicators, including an RSI score generating bearish divergence. Overall, the token’s indicators suggest a bearish market sentiment, with only 19% of the signals pointing to bullishness.

Pepe’s price is headed downhill, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting at 39, suggesting fear, from a Neutral 55 last week. Experts offer a variety of analyses for this token, but one of its worst cases is a Pepe price prediction, where it falls by another 30% this February.

Investors say The Rise of Memes Is the next Pepe

As major meme coins took a hit this first week of February, investors are now looking for alternative assets to invest in.

The Rise of Memes is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game that integrates a GameFi model and is currently the best investment alternative that can match or even exceed Pepe’s recent market performance.

The game relies on $RISE as its in-game currency, which players can earn when building armies, growing the kingdom, and winning PvP battles.

However, the appeal of The Rise of Memes extends beyond market speculation. Unlike early P2E games, The Rise of Memes provides players with content-rich gameplay.

It offers a players-driven world that blends elements of resource management, hero selection and training, and factions with each lore and story to tell.

In short, the project doesn’t just focus on a rewards model, which bogged down a few P2E projects. Instead, it solves the GameFi dilemma by creating a balanced model that doesn’t just pay but entertains and sustains interest.

Unlike $PEPE, $RISE Presents over 100x return

While the Pepe price prediction becomes dimmer by the day, $RISE is surging towards its listing. Unlike Pepe, which was built upon the meme culture and sustained by market speculations, The Rise of Memes is built on utility.

It also leverages the virality of meme culture but uses it as inspiration in the design of its heroes. From General Doge and Meowshe to StormPepe (interestingly based on the Pepe the Frog meme), players can pick a hero to express support for projects.

Then, there’s the project’s GameFi model, which improves over previous P2E games. In addition to a token with real-market value, The Rise of Memes also boasts a purposeful buy-back model that re-circulates revenues, creating a balanced economy.

And with just 20% of its total in presale, The Rise of Memes is set up for an impressive run towards its official listing. With its cap on supply and a dynamic pricing model where the token’s price gradually increases at every presale stage, a 100x return for early adopters should be easy. And since $RISE is better than Pepe with its actual use cases and rewards model, it’s likely to follow Pepe’s best run or even better.

Don’t be left behind; check out the presale information on The Rise of Memes’ website now!



FAQ

1. Why is Pepe price prediction ($PEPE) indicating a drop by 30% this February?

Pepe’s price has been under intense selling pressure due to whale sell-offs, including a notable deposit of 500 billion $PEPE tokens to Coinbase.

2. What makes The Rise of Memes ($RISE) a better investment alternative?

Unlike Pepe, which relies purely on meme culture and speculation, The Rise of Memes is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game with real utility. It features a balanced GameFi model where players earn rewards through gameplay, including battles, resource management, and kingdom-building.

3. How can investors participate in The Rise of Memes ($RISE) presale?

Investors can join the presale by visiting The Rise of Memes’ official website. With only 20% of the total supply allocated for presale and a dynamic pricing model that increases at each stage, early adopters have the opportunity for significant returns.