Torram Secures $710,000 in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Institutional DeFi on Bitcoin

December 2024 marked a significant milestone for Torram, a Web2.5 infrastructure innovator, as the company announced the successful closure of its $710,000 pre-seed funding round. With a mission to develop institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure directly on Bitcoin, Torram is positioning itself at the forefront of transforming the financial ecosystem.

The oversubscribed round drew investments from high-profile backers such as Draper Associates, Blockchain Founders Fund, Boost VC, Side Door Ventures, Deep Ventures, MH Ventures, Silvermine Capital, and Trive Digital.

“This oversubscribed round is a testament to the growing demand for infrastructure that meets institutional needs,” said Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA, CEO of Torram. “We’re building what others haven’t dared to, seamless, reliable systems on Bitcoin that will redefine the trillion-dollar financial landscape.”

Pioneering Institutional DeFi on Bitcoin

Torram aims to revolutionize the financial industry by replicating the seamless reliability of traditional institutional systems within the DeFi space. Leveraging Bitcoin’s security as a settlement layer, the company is building advanced technology to empower institutions and developers alike.

“Our goal is simple,” Mahalingam explains. “We’re building infrastructure that powers institutional DeFi, utilizing Bitcoin’s security, DeFi’s innovation, and bank-grade reliability.”

Key components of Torram’s Bitcoin-native toolkit include:

Decentralized Oracle Network : Providing real-time, secure data feeds to enable high-stakes operations, such as financial data stored on the Bitcoin blockchain and leveraging Bitcoin for settlement layers in fixed-income transactions.

Decentralized Indexer Network : Offering robust indexing solutions for Bitcoin’s ecosystem, making blockchain data more accessible and actionable for developers.

Decentralized APIs : Bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized networks with standardized tools for seamless data integration.

Surging Market Opportunity and Ecosystem Demand

Torram has already garnered interest from over 40 projects awaiting integration, signaling strong demand for its innovative technology. This traction comes at a time when Bitcoin’s role in global finance is expanding rapidly.

In December 2024, Bitcoin’s market cap surpassed $2 trillion, underlining its growing importance in the financial sector. As institutional interest in blockchain technology accelerates, Torram is well-positioned to deliver scalable infrastructure tailored to institutional needs.

“Torram’s technology bridges the gap between Bitcoin’s potential and institutional requirements,” said Mahalingam. “We’re in the pick-and-shovel business of building on Bitcoin. By 2027, tapping to pay with Bitcoin-native stablecoins will feel as effortless as sending an email, and our infrastructure will make it possible.”

About Torram

Torram is a Web2.5 infrastructure company committed to building Bitcoin-native technology to support institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world asset tokenization directly on Bitcoin’s base layer. Its innovative infrastructure enables financial institutions and developers to create robust applications powering the future of finance.

