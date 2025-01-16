Reddio Unveils Public Testnet: Empowering Autonomous AI with Next-Generation Parallel EVM Technology

Reddio is proud to announce the official debut of its cutting-edge Testnet, ushering in a new era for blockchain and AI integration. As the first Parallel EVM public Testnet to go live, this launch signifies a pivotal achievement in the blockchain sector. By leveraging GPU-accelerated parallel EVM technology, Reddio has unlocked a world of opportunities, merging the realms of high-performance blockchain infrastructure and AI capabilities.

Setting New Standards in Blockchain Performance

With the support of a lead investment from Paradigm, Reddio is redefining the industry as the fastest and most advanced parallel zkEVM Layer 2 solution. By incorporating GPU acceleration and zero-knowledge proofs, the platform delivers exceptional scalability and security, achieving an unprecedented throughput of 12,000 tps. This landmark achievement positions Reddio as a trailblazer in scaling blockchain ecosystems while enabling native AI operations on an entirely new level.

The Testnet launch underscores Reddio’s leadership in blockchain innovation and ecosystem advancement.

A Closer Look at Reddio’s Innovations

The Fastest zkEVM : Powered by a CUDA-based implementation of the EVM bytecode executor, this zkEVM Layer 2 is supported by the Ethereum Foundation, cementing its position as the most advanced in the market.

AI-Ready Architecture : Designed to support on-chain AI inferencing, Reddio’s GPU-accelerated technology paves the way for the development of autonomous AI systems.

Modular Sequencer SDKs : Developers gain the ability to launch OP/ZK Appchains with customizable, decentralized SDKs, fostering rapid scalability across L2 and L3 ecosystems.

Affordable Transactions : Low gas fees ensure reliable and cost-efficient scalability, even in high-demand network conditions.

Transforming Blockchain Use Cases with Reddio

Reddio’s Testnet brings transformative solutions to diverse industries:

AI-Enhanced dApps : By supporting ecosystems of AI agents and multi-agent systems, the Testnet opens doors to automated financial transactions and collaborative AI networks.

On-Chain AI Inference : Native support for advanced AI models on-chain expands the boundaries of what decentralized technology can achieve.

Next-Generation DeFi : High-frequency trading and fully on-chain order books drive liquidity and efficiency, delivering a superior experience for DeFi platforms and traders.

Immersive On-Chain Gaming : By deploying game logic and AI-driven opponents on-chain, Reddio provides trustless, transparent, and engaging gaming environments.

Join the Reddio Testnet

Reddio’s Testnet is now live, offering developers and blockchain enthusiasts an opportunity to explore the cutting-edge capabilities of parallel EVM technology. It’s an open invitation to experiment with high-performance blockchain infrastructure and AI-powered solutions.

About Reddio

Reddio is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, focusing on scalable and secure infrastructure through GPU-accelerated parallel zkEVM technology. With the integration of zero-knowledge proofs and GPU optimization, Reddio delivers the tools necessary for decentralized applications in an AI-driven world. Supported by Paradigm, Reddio remains committed to shaping the future at the intersection of blockchain and AI.

To learn more or participate in the Testnet, visit https://testnet.reddio.com/.

Contact

Stephanie Yu

CMO, REDDIO

StephanieYu@reddio.com