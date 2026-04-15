Top Companies to Refinance Your Car

Refinancing your car loan could be one of the smartest financial moves you make this year. Whether rates have dropped since you first financed, or your credit score has improved, the right lender can lower your monthly payments and save you hundreds over the life of the loan.

The tricky part is that every lender is a little different. Here’s a breakdown of seven standout options worth knowing about.

Caribou

Caribou is a solid pick for borrowers with fair credit who want to shop multiple offers at once. APRs start at 4.64%, and loan amounts go up to $125,000, generous terms that accommodate a wide range of vehicles.

The platform makes it easy to compare real offers side by side, so you’re never left guessing whether you’ve found the best deal.

RefiJet

Few lenders match the level of hands-on support that RefiJet provides. Each borrower gets a dedicated loan expert who stays with them from application to funding. Knowing when should I refinance my car is one thing; actually having someone walk you through the process is another.

RefiJet also accepts credit scores as low as 500 and offers payment-free periods for qualified borrowers, making it a strong option for those who need both guidance and flexibility. The personalized attention here genuinely sets it apart from the typical online lending experience.

RateGenius

If comparison shopping matters to you, RateGenius delivers. The platform updates its rates daily, so the numbers you see reflect what’s actually available in the market right now.

APRs start at 4.67%, and the lender network is broad enough to surface meaningful differences between offers. For borrowers who like data-driven decisions, this is a natural fit.

LightStream

LightStream caters to borrowers with strong credit profiles and rewards them well. Same-day funding is available for qualified applicants, which is helpful when you want to close quickly.

The standout feature is the Rate Beat Program, if you find a lower rate with a competing lender, LightStream will beat it. That kind of confidence in their own pricing is hard to ignore.

Capital One Auto Finance

Checking your options shouldn’t cost you anything, and Capital One Auto Finance agrees. Their prequalification process has zero impact on your credit score, so you can explore what’s available without any risk.

The lender also accepts scores as low as 500, which opens the door for a wide range of borrowers. It’s a practical first step for anyone who wants to gauge their refinancing position before committing.

Consumers Credit Union

Credit unions often fly under the radar in refinancing conversations, but they consistently offer competitive rates and more flexible terms than traditional banks.

Consumers Credit Union is a prime example, fair credit borrowers especially benefit from their willingness to work with less-than-perfect profiles. Membership is required, but the process to join is straightforward and the long-term savings can be well worth it.

Auto Approve

Auto Approve offers one of the widest term ranges in the refinancing space, stretching from 1 to 8 years. APRs start at 4.99%, and the platform connects borrowers with multiple lenders to surface the most competitive offers available.

The extended term options make it easier to find a monthly payment that genuinely fits your budget, rather than forcing you into a structure that strains your finances.