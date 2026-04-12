SEC Chair Paul Atkins just unveiled Reg Crypto at the Nashville Digital Assets Summit on April 6, the first formal framework for digital asset fundraising in US history, and the Crypto 10 index jumped 12%. That regulatory clarity does not arrive quietly, and every wallet searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now needs to understand what it unlocks.

BTC sits at $71,400 and ETH holds $2,206, but percentage gains from those caps no longer change positions. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the wallets entering now sit where the listing compresses what large caps deliver over years.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Gain Attention as SEC Reg Crypto Framework Launches

SEC Chair Atkins unveiled the Regulation Crypto Assets framework on April 6, introducing a two tier safe harbor for digital asset fundraising that replaces enforcement led oversight (FinanceFeeds). Startups can raise up to $5 million and established projects up to $75 million annually with streamlined disclosure. The Crypto 10 index jumped 12% and 59% of institutions plan to allocate over 5% of assets to crypto in 2026 (TradingKey).

Digital Assets Positioned for the Biggest Moves Before the Crowd Confirms

Pepeto

There is no certainty that BTC or ETH will make a decisive move above current levels soon, even with Reg Crypto clearing the regulatory path. This is exactly why Pepeto carries so much weight for wallets searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now. Wallets believe Pepeto could deliver returns that, at the current $0.000000186 price, could reshape an entire portfolio, and the conviction is backed by more than $8 million raised while fear dominated the market.

The key driver for Pepeto is working utility. A risk assessment engine that checks every contract before capital touches it, PepetoSwap that executes every trade at zero cost, and a multi network bridge that moves tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without a fee. Best of all, the exchange already runs and the confirmed Binance listing puts a date on the moment presale positions become exchange positions.

Since wallets can rely on Pepeto to identify early tokens, scan for dangers, and move assets across chains, the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation shifts because this is the only entry where the listing creates the distance BTC and ETH need quarters to cover. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin leads the project, SolidProof completed the audit, and 185% APY staking compounds on every token.

Put directly, the Reg Crypto framework confirms institutional appetite is permanent, but the Pepeto presale is the entry that converts that appetite into personal returns before listing changes the price.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC trades at $71,400 after the Reg Crypto announcement pushed the Crypto 10 index up 12%, and dominance holds above 57% (Crypto.news). Morgan Stanley launched MSBT with $34 million in day one flows. BTC needs to break $75,000 before analysts confirm a bullish phase, and a 50% gain requires $700 billion in new capital, a timeline that makes BTC a strong hold but not the entry that turns small positions into changed outcomes.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades at $2,206 with whale wallets on a parabolic curve as large holders absorb supply during the drawdown (CoinGecko). The 50 day SMA sits at $2,200 and clearing $2,600 opens the path to $3,000. But the $270 billion cap means even that $3,000 target delivers 33% from here, a gain that the top 3 cryptos to buy now search dismisses when presale entries offer the distance a listing compresses into one event.

Conclusion

The top 3 cryptos to buy now list expanded after the SEC unveiled Reg Crypto, but BTC at $71,400 and ETH at $2,206 deliver returns requiring patience from caps measured in hundreds of billions. Even the first regulatory framework has not pushed BTC past $75,000.

The same setup that produced every early buyer success is visible right now, where wallets entering during fear collected returns everyone read about afterward. The listing separates the wallets that entered from everyone who watches, and entering now through the Pepeto official website means joining that group before the confirmed Binance listing removes the presale pricing permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now after the SEC Reg Crypto announcement?

The top 3 cryptos to buy now include BTC at $71,400 for stability, ETH at $2,206 for DeFi exposure, and Pepeto for presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing and 100x potential.

How does the SEC Reg Crypto framework change the crypto market?

Reg Crypto introduces the first formal fundraising rules for digital assets, replacing enforcement led oversight, and the Crypto 10 index jumped 12% after the announcement.

Is Pepeto one of the top 3 cryptos to buy now before the Binance listing?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the Pepe cofounder leading development, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website that analysts project could deliver returns BTC and ETH cannot match from current caps.