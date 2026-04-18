SEBI’s own research revealed that 89% of individual F&O traders in India lost money between FY19 and FY22. That statistic is not an argument against F&O trading. It is an argument against trading F&O without structure, discipline, and professional guidance.

The single most important filter before subscribing to any F&O advisory service is SEBI registration. An unregistered entity providing trading recommendations is operating illegally under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014. This article lists the top 10 SEBI-registered F&O advisory services in India.

Why SEBI Registration Matters More in F&O Than Anywhere Else

F&O positions amplify both gains and losses. A single bad trade with high leverage can wipe out weeks of profits. SEBI-registered advisories are legally required to provide complete trade parameters on every call, disclose their track record to clients on request, maintain a grievance redressal mechanism via SEBI SCORES, and avoid guaranteeing returns. If your current F&O advisor does none of these things, they are not registered.

Top 10 SEBI-Registered F&O Advisory Services in India

1. Univest Pro — F&O Advisory

Univest Pro holds SEBI Research Analyst registration INH000008507 and covers F&O advisory across equity futures, index options (Nifty, Bank Nifty), and stock options. Every F&O call is published with entry price, stop-loss, and minimum two targets. The platform does not guarantee returns — a legal compliance marker. All calls are logged and accuracy is disclosed to subscribers quarterly. Platform: univest.in. Download: Univest app.

2. Research & Ranking

Research & Ranking is a SEBI-registered investment adviser offering equity advisory with a long-term bias. Their F&O advisory is structured around fundamentally strong stocks, reducing speculative exposure. Transparent track record published on their website.

3. CapitalVia Global Research

CapitalVia is one of India’s older SEBI-registered research firms. Covers commodity, currency, and equity F&O advisory. Call delivery is via app and SMS. Methodology is technical-analysis based with defined risk parameters.

4. Tips2Trade

Tips2Trade operates as a SEBI-registered RA with specific focus on equity and index options. Provides pre-market levels, OI analysis, and expiry-day strategy reports. Suitable for traders who want data-backed setups.

5. Narnolia Securities Research

Narnolia’s research division is SEBI-registered and covers institutional and retail advisory. Their F&O recommendations are backed by fundamental triggers rather than pure technicals, making them better suited for positional F&O traders.

6. Ashika Group Research

Ashika Stock Broking’s research arm provides SEBI-compliant equity and derivatives advisory. Active on index options with level-based entry triggers. Good for traders who follow technical levels.

7. HDFC Securities Research

HDFC Securities offers SEBI-registered research with F&O recommendations available to premium account holders. Institutional quality research applied to retail advisory. Strong on risk management frameworks.

8. Motilal Oswal Derivatives Research

Motilal Oswal’s derivatives desk is one of India’s most respected. Their F&O research covers index strategies, stock futures, and options spreads. Best for investors with a higher capital base and risk tolerance.

9. IndiaNivesh Securities

IndiaNivesh provides SEBI-registered research covering equity and F&O. Advisory is available through a subscription model with defined entry-exit parameters. Compliance documentation is publicly available.

10. SMC Global Research

SMC Global’s research team covers equities, commodities, currencies, and derivatives. SEBI-registered with a broad advisory product range. Suitable for traders who want multi-segment coverage from a single provider.

Red Flags — What an Unregistered F&O Advisory Looks Like

No SEBI registration number displayed anywhere on the platform or communication.

Guarantees a specific return percentage — for example, 5% weekly profit guaranteed.

Calls delivered only via Telegram or WhatsApp with no app or website.

No stop-loss provided with calls — just entry price or direction.

Requests payment via UPI to a personal number, not a business account.

If you encounter any of these, file a complaint at scores.sebi.gov.in and do not follow the calls.

Final Word

Safe F&O trading starts with a SEBI-registered advisor. The 10 platforms listed above have verifiable legal credentials. Before subscribing to any advisory — listed here or elsewhere — verify the SEBI registration number directly at sebi.gov.in.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities are subject to market risk. Please read all related documents carefully before investing. This content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.