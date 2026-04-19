How to choose the most suitable equipment?

To meet this specific industrial cleaning need, choosing the right equipment is crucial. Industrial washing machines, also known as parts washers, are specifically designed for this task. Their design allows them to ensure thorough cleaning, going far beyond the surface of the parts.

Their role is to efficiently and consistently remove residual contaminants from the production or maintenance process (machining, stamping, heat treatment, etc.).

This cleaning equipment is distinguished by its great versatility. It can clean an impressive variety of material types, making it indispensable in many sectors:

Mechanical components (steel, aluminum, brass, titanium, etc.). Fragile or delicate materials such as glass and ceramics. Polymers and plastics. Rubber Components

Parts Washer Efficiency

Parts washer efficiency is measured by their ability to target and remove a wide range of contaminants that compromise part quality or subsequent production steps (assembly, painting, coating):

Oily and greasy residues: cutting oils, protective or lubricating greases

Solid particles: chips, metal dust, honing sludge.

Corrosion: rust (oxidation)

Organic or polymeric residues: resin, wax, soldering flux

Other impurities: various types of dirt, fingerprints.

The choice of washing technology and cleaning agents is a crucial step that must be meticulously defined based on several technical and operational parameters. The selection of the washing method (which can include high-pressure spraying for rapid degreasing, immersion for thorough treatment of complex parts, ultrasound for high-precision cleaning in cavities and hard-to-reach areas, or drum washing for bulk processing of small parts) is directly dictated by the geometric and material nature of the parts to be treated.

The choice of cleaning agents is equally crucial. Two main categories are distinguished: aqueous solutions (water-based, often supplemented with detergents, corrosion inhibitors, or sequestering agents), preferred for their low environmental impact and safety; and solvents (hydrocarbon, alcoholic, or chlorinated), reserved for very resistant soiling or when rapid drying is required.

A technology based on three major factors:

The nature of the parts: The material (metal, plastic, composite), the geometric complexity (presence of blind holes, threads, micro-channels), and thermal or mechanical fragility impose constraints on the temperature, pressure, and duration of the washing cycle.

The type of contaminant: Cutting oils, greases, dust, oxides, polishing residues, or fine particles require specific chemical and physical actions. An organic contaminant will require a specific solvent or detergent, while a particulate contaminant will benefit from the mechanical action of ultrasound.

The required level of cleanliness: The final requirement determines the rigor of the process. Needs can range from simple standard degreasing before painting or assembly to high-precision cleaning (sometimes in a cleanroom) essential for optics, watchmaking, medical devices (implants), or aerospace, where the slightest residue is critical to the performance and reliability of the final product.

Conclusion

Choosing the right cleaning equipment is a strategic factor, essential to the quality and reliability of industrial parts. It is not a mere formality, but a crucial decision.

Selection criteria:

The nature of the parts to be treated. The contaminants to be removed. The required level of cleanliness. Well-selected equipment guarantees an adequate response to production requirements, secures subsequent process steps, reduces the defect rate, and optimizes costs and lead times.

Modern washers (immersion, spray, ultrasonic, or drum) are versatile. They are designed to handle various materials and geometries, offering reliable and reproducible results. Investing in appropriate cleaning technology is a direct investment in the overall performance of the company. It ensures that every part (metal, plastic, fragile, or complex) is perfectly clean for the next step. This guarantees safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the most demanding industrial environments.