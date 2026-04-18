TBURN Mainnet Reports Sustained High-Throughput Performance on Live Network

The blockchain infrastructure sector is witnessing a landmark achievement as TBURN Mainnet (Chain ID: 5800) reaches a new milestone: 94,312 transactions per second sustained continuously for more than 50 days since launch. Unlike isolated benchmark peaks, this figure represents an unbroken live performance record measured on a fully operational mainnet – publicly verifiable at tburn.io.

While the previous generation of high-throughput blockchains focused on demonstrating maximum theoretical throughput, TBURN’s current era is defined by sustained production-grade performance. The question the industry now asks is not how fast a network can run for ten minutes in a test environment, but how reliably it operates over weeks and months under real transaction load.

Industry Benchmark: Where TBURN Stands

Current market data places TBURN in an exclusive performance category that no existing major blockchain network occupies. Bitcoin processes 7 TPS; Ethereum approximately 15 TPS – both classified as legacy-tier. Solana, widely regarded as the fastest established network, operates at approximately 4,000 TPS. Sui reaches around 12,000 TPS. TBURN’s sustained 94,312 TPS outpaces Solana by 23.6x and Sui by 7.8x – not in a controlled test, but in continuous live operation for over 50 days.

This performance differential is further amplified by a structural advantage: TBURN is currently running on only 7 active shards, utilizing a mere 3.55% of its total designed capacity of 2.56 million TPS. Adding a single shard immediately adds +13,473 TPS to the live network – a deliberate architectural buffer that ensures traffic surges from upcoming CEX listings can be absorbed without fee spikes or network congestion.

The Architecture Behind the Numbers

The core of TBURN’s performance architecture is its AI-Driven Dynamic Sharding system. Unlike Solana’s single-shard design or Avalanche’s manually configured subnets, TBURN automatically splits shards when load exceeds 80%, and AI confidence in the split exceeds 75%. This creates a self-regulating network that scales horizontally the moment demand rises, with zero human intervention.

Average block generation speed stands at 0.096 seconds – approximately 125x faster than Ethereum’s 12-second block time. Over the past 50+ days, the network has produced 45.1 million blocks and processed 222.6 billion total transactions at an average density of 4,936 transactions per block, all while maintaining 99.99% uptime.

“No other public blockchain has sustained throughput above 90,000 TPS in live production for over 50 consecutive days. The TBURN architecture was designed from the ground up for this kind of endurance.”

Performance at Scale: The Visa Comparison

To contextualize TBURN’s throughput in real-world terms: Visa’s global payment network processes approximately 24,000 transactions per second at peak load. TBURN’s current sustained output of 94,312 TPS represents 3.93x Visa’s peak capacity – maintained continuously, not as a burst. At full 256-shard deployment, TBURN’s theoretical peak of 2.56 million TPS would represent 106x Visa’s global capacity.

The infrastructure supporting these figures includes: a base transfer cost of $0.000263 per transaction (up to 190,000x cheaper than Ethereum’s peak gas fees), 100% EVM compatibility via the TBURN Virtual Machine (TVM), and a cross-chain bridge spanning 6 networks with 99.98% success rate and ZK-proof validation. All performance metrics are continuously updated and accessible at scan.tburn.io.

All performance metrics are based on live mainnet data and are publicly verifiable TBURN continues monitoring network stability scalability and long-term reliability under real-world transaction conditions going forward consistently maintained.

Contact media:

TBURN Foundation / TBURN LABS

Kevin JEONG

tburn.io

contact@tburn.io