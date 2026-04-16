Thousands Participate in Foundation 4Life Philanthropy

Thousands of people gathered in Salt Lake City on April 9, 2026, to participate in the Foundation4Life charity event, One Under the Sun, held in conjunction with 4Life Convention 2026. The large-scale service initiative brought together employees and affiliates from around the world, all united by a shared commitment to addressing childhood poverty in the local community.

Organized by 4Life Director of Services Jenna Lisonbee, in partnership with the Granite Education Foundation, focused the event on meeting the immediate needs of students within Utah’s Granite School District. Volunteers assembled 5,000 snack kits and prepared 1,000 fleece blankets, each intended to provide comfort and support to children facing economic hardship. The hands-on effort reflected both the scale of the need and the collective willingness of participants to make a tangible difference.



The Granite School District, which serves approximately 56,000 students across more than eighty schools, is the fourth largest district in the United States. Nearly half of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch, underscoring the prevalence of economic disadvantage within the community. In fact, 48 percent of Granite students are classified as disadvantaged, highlighting the urgency of initiatives like One Under the Sun.



Jenna Lisonbee emphasized the longstanding relationship between Foundation 4Life and the Granite Education Foundation, noting that the partnership aligns closely with the organization’s mission to alleviate childhood poverty. She also pointed to the global nature of the event, as participants from dozens of countries came together to support children in the Salt Lake Valley. This convergence of international volunteers in a local setting illustrates the the broader reach and impact of Foundation 4Life’s philanthropic efforts.

Foundation 4Life was established in 2006 by Bianca Lisonbee, co-founder of 4Life, as a reflection of her lifelong dedication to service. Following her passing in 2023, her daughterJenna assumed leadership of the foundation’s global initiatives. Under her direction, the organization has continued to expand its reach, conducting charitable activities on six continents, including Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Since its founding in 1998 by David and Bianca Lisonbee, 4Life has built a reputation not only for its scientific and commercial achievements but also for its commitment to humanitarian work. 4Life has more than 80 patents and dozens of awards spanning science, customer satisfaction, and charitable service.



The success of One Under the Sun demonstrates how coordinated volunteer efforts can address critical community needs while reinforcing a culture of service that extends far beyond a single person, event, or moment.

For more information, visit 4Life – The Immune System Company®