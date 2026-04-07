Following the latest wave of changes in the cryptocurrency market – from the Bitcoin halving in 2024 to the growing interest in tokenizing real-world assets – the industry appears to be entering a new phase. At the same time, miners, fintech companies, and institutional investors are competing to build the foundation for the next generation of cryptocurrency services.

For a long time, the focus was primarily on tokens, prices, and speculation. But the conversation is gradually shifting towards more important questions around scalability, reliability, and financial integration. In this context, there is increasing attention on infrastructure providers as critical enablers of the global digital asset economy and key drivers of industry-wide transformation.

We can see an example of this shift in companies such as EMCD (an internationally operating crypto-fintech platform led by entrepreneur and industry expert Michael Jerlis, recognized for his sustained contributions to blockchain infrastructure development).

Infrastructure Instead of Hype

Michael has been working in the digital asset industry for over 9 years, demonstrating sustained professional experience and a track record of developing scalable technology solutions that support the functioning of the broader crypto ecosystem.

When EMCD emerged in 2017, the crypto market operated by completely different rules: an ICO boom, quick money, and projects that emerged and disappeared in a single cycle. Mining pools back then competed for one thing: attracting hashrate as quickly as possible.

According to the company, EMCD has taken a different approach. They chose to focus on operational stability, transparent payouts, and long-term reliability. This strategic focus reflects a forward-looking and innovation-driven approach, prioritizing infrastructure resilience over short-term market gains – an approach increasingly recognized as essential for sustainable industry development.

While such strategies are less noticeable during bullish cycles, they have allowed some platforms to continue operating throughout numerous “crypto winters.”

Today, EMCD has more than 66,500 active miners and over 400,000 total users across more than 100 countries, demonstrating significant international reach and adoption across diverse markets. In 2025 the company received industry recognition. The company was named Best Mining Pool at the Crypto Awards 2025 ceremony, held in January 2026, highlighting its competitive standing and acknowledgment by industry peers within a highly specialized and technically demanding sector.

From Mining to Crypto Finance

But the real turning point came when the company decided to expand beyond mining.

By observing user behavior, the team noticed a simple thing: miners mine cryptocurrency on the platform and then migrate to other services to store, exchange, or use their assets.

Thus, a whole line of products gradually emerged within EMCD: a wallet, a P2P platform, yield tools, and solutions for working with digital assets. Over the course of several years, under Jerlis’s leadership, more than 12 products have been launched, demonstrating his leading role in the design and development of an integrated crypto-financial ecosystem – from basic mining to comprehensive B2B solutions for companies.

This expansion reflects original contributions of major significance to the field, enabling users and businesses to operate within a unified infrastructure rather than fragmented services.

Industry Participation and Ecosystem Involvement

Beyond company operations, recognized industry leaders frequently contribute to the advancement of the field through participation in global professional organizations and evaluation of peer work. Jerlis, for example, participates in several international associations, including the Crypto Valley Association, which connects blockchain companies and researchers.

He has also contributed as a judge and expert in industry awards. Such roles are typically reserved for individuals with recognized expertise and authoritative standing, as they involve evaluating the work of other professionals in the field. These activities highlight the growing importance of collaboration and governance as the sector matures.

Expanding Toward Tokenized Assets

For many infrastructure service providers the tokenization of real-world assets is a core focus. This includes representing assets such as real estate, commodities, or infrastructure projects on blockchain networks.

As this concept evolves, new technical and regulatory requirements are being introduced. Platforms entering this space must address issues such as compliance, scalability, and interoperability with traditional financial systems.

According to EMCD, this is one of the directions the company is currently exploring, alongside expansion into emerging markets, including Latin America, where crypto adoption has been increasing. Jerlis has noted in industry discussions that infrastructure capable of supporting regulated digital assets will be critical if tokenization moves beyond niche use cases.

His involvement in these forward-looking discussions reflects engagement with cutting-edge industry developments and contribution to shaping future standards and practices.

Outlook: Infrastructure Over Speculation?

Cryptocurrency has a history of short-lived projects – many don’t survive a single market cycle. This is why longevity is becoming more important, especially for companies focused on infrastructure rather than quick profits.

EMCD, approaching its tenth anniversary in 2027, is among a small group of firms that have successfully navigated both bull and bear markets. Such sustained operation in a highly volatile industry underscores organizational resilience and strategic leadership at the executive level.

Jerlis has noted in previous discussions that creating instruments that are not heavily dependent on market fluctuations is becoming increasingly important, especially as more institutional players enter the space.

It remains to be seen whether this approach will define the next stage of the industry’s development. However, with growing interest in tokenization and closer ties to traditional finance, infrastructure providers may assume a more significant role.

Given the increasing institutionalization of the crypto sector, professionals with proven expertise in building reliable infrastructure – such as Jerlis – are likely to play a critical role in shaping its long-term evolution.