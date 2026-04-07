XRP slipped to $1.31 after a failed breakout as liquidity dried up. Bulls are defending the $1.31 zone, the specific support level that analysts have identified as the floor where the CLARITY Act binary plays out. Below $1.31 the path opens toward $1.15.

While XRP bulls hold the line, a different rotation is playing out in the meme coin market. Smart money is abandoning Pepe Coin, down 80% from ATH and struggling inside a $0.00000263 to $0.00000342 consolidation range — and moving toward the next crypto to explode with a live DEX, confirmed Q2 listing, and x100 utility progress already shipping.

That rotation is landing in AlphaPepe. Stage 11 is 98% sold at $0.01340. Not launched on DEX yet. Stage 10 is gone.

PEPE at 80% From ATH and the Rotation Smart Money Is Running

Pepe Coin down 80% from its all-time high with meme coins having lost all 2026 gains is the specific picture that smart money uses to identify when an asset’s discovery phase is over and the rotation phase begins. PEPE at $0.00000342 inside a two-month consolidation range is a discovered asset processing the aftermath of its own listing event. The returns it gave in 2023 before Binance existed for the token do not exist at $0.00000342 with a $1.42 billion market cap.

Smart money running the next crypto to explode calculation in April 2026 is comparing PEPE’s consolidation inside a discovered market cap against AlphaPepe’s pre-listing structure with AlphaSwap already generating live revenue. XRP bulls defending $1.31 confirms that large capital is actively positioning around key levels. The rotation from PEPE toward AlphaPepe is the same calculation applied to the meme sector specifically — where is the pre-discovery entry with a running product that the 2023 PEPE buyers had before Binance saw it.

Stage 11 Is Where the Rotation Is Landing. 98% Sold. Almost Gone.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 at $0.01340. Over $770,000 Raised. Stage 10 Sold Out.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01340 in Stage 11 with over $770,000 raised from 7,300 holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Stage 11 is 98% sold. AlphaSwap is live generating real trading fee revenue that PEPE has never produced. Developer is a former Shibarium team member. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered. Tokens arrive instantly with no vesting. Holders staking earn 85% APR from day one.

A $1,000 entry at $0.01340 produces 74,627 tokens. At $1.50 on the Q2 DEX launch that sits at around $111,940. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut it approaches $261,194. PEPE’s best 2026 analyst scenario produces $0.00000459 from $0.00000342. AlphaPepe’s $3.50 Q2 projection produces $261,194 from $1,000. Stage 11 is 98% sold. The rotation has identified the entry. The price increases every three days and a new stage closes the current entry when it arrives.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 11 sells out.

FAQs

Why is smart money abandoning Pepe Coin for AlphaPepe as XRP bulls defend $1.31?

PEPE down 80% from ATH inside a two-month consolidation range is a discovered asset with no path to 1000x from $1.42 billion market cap — while XRP bulls defending $1.31 confirms large capital is actively positioning at key support levels and the rotation from discovered meme assets toward pre-listing presales with live revenue is the documented smart money calculation for April 2026.

What could a $1,000 Stage 11 entry be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01340 a $1,000 entry produces 74,627 tokens worth around $111,940 at $1.50 and $261,194 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why is AlphaPepe the next crypto to explode over Pepe Coin?

AlphaSwap is already live generating real trading fee revenue before any listing — the specific pre-discovery structure with running infrastructure that the 2023 PEPE buyers had before Binance with Stage 11 at 98% sold confirming the rotation is active and closing fast.