Solana launched STRIDE. The Solana Foundation in partnership with Asymmetric Research unveiled the STRIDE security program on April 6, 2026, a tiered DeFi security framework covering all protocols as a direct response to the $285 million Drift Protocol exploit that shook ecosystem confidence on April 1.

STRIDE is the right response to the right problem. The exploit exposed a category of vulnerability that the entire DeFi sector acknowledged needed a systematic answer. Solana addressing it with a framework rather than a single fix is the institutional-grade response that restores the confidence the Drift hack temporarily damaged.

AlphaPepe is sprinting toward $800,000 raised alongside the STRIDE launch. AlphaPepe at $0.01340 in Stage 11 is 98% sold and already holds the 10/10 pre-launch audit that STRIDE is building toward at the ecosystem level. Stage 10 is sold out. Not launched on DEX yet.

STRIDE Restores DeFi Confidence. AlphaPepe Had the Audit Standard Before the Framework Existed.

The STRIDE framework that Solana launched on April 6 is a tiered security auditing program that covers all DeFi protocols building on Solana. Cryptonews confirmed STRIDE launched as a direct response to the $285 million Drift exploit on April 1 with the framework designed to identify and eliminate the admin key vulnerabilities and contract risks that the exploit confirmed were the most expensive oversight in DeFi’s 2026.

AlphaPepe completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU pre-launch audit before any public capital entered — the specific pre-deployment verification standard that STRIDE is formalising at the ecosystem level after the exploit confirmed it is non-negotiable. The $285 million Drift drain happened because unaudited admin key infrastructure handled real capital. AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap went live with the audit already done. STRIDE validates the approach AlphaPepe took before the framework existed to require it.

Sprinting Toward $800K. STRIDE Validates the Standard. Stage 11 Almost Gone.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 at $0.01340. Over $770,000 Raised. 98% Sold. 10/10 Audit Pre-Launch.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01340 in Stage 11 with over $770,000 raised from 7,300 holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Stage 11 is 98% sold. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX generating real trading fee revenue with the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered, the same pre-deployment security standard STRIDE is now formalising across the Solana ecosystem. Developer is a former Shibarium team member. Tokens arrive instantly with no vesting. Holders staking earn 85% APR from day one.

A $1,500 entry at $0.01340 produces 111,940 tokens. At $1.50 on the Q2 DEX launch that sits at around $167,910. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut it approaches $391,791. AlphaPepe is sprinting toward $800,000 raised with Stage 11 at 98% sold and Q2 approaching. STRIDE validates the security standard. The milestone validates the presale. The price increases every three days and the next stage arrives before anyone votes on whether DeFi security matters.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 11 sells out.

FAQs

Why does the Solana STRIDE framework ignite DeFi confidence?

STRIDE launched April 6 as a tiered security auditing program covering all Solana DeFi protocols — a direct response to the $285 million Drift exploit that exposed admin key vulnerabilities confirming pre-deployment security audits are the non-negotiable minimum standard for any DeFi infrastructure handling real capital.

What could a $1,500 Stage 11 entry be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01340 a $1,500 entry produces 111,940 tokens worth around $167,910 at $1.50 and $391,791 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why is AlphaPepe the best crypto to buy now as it sprints toward $800K?

AlphaPepe completed the 10/10 pre-launch audit that STRIDE is now formalising as the DeFi security standard before any public capital entered — Stage 11 at 98% sold with over $770,000 raised confirming the sprint toward $800K is driven by conviction buyers who identified the audit standard as the differentiator before the Drift exploit made it the headline.