Tether Invests $775M in Rumble, While MUTM Token Shows Potential for 17x Growth in 2025

Tether recently made headlines with a $775 million investment in Rumble, a video-sharing platform known for its focus on free speech and approaches. This move highlights Tether’s commitment to supporting platforms that align with its values of independence and financial freedom. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing attention with its ongoing presale, offering a decentralized lending protocol. With experts predicting a potential 17x growth by 2025.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a new decentralized lending protocol designed to provide secure and flexible financial solutions. The platform features two main markets: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). The team has also announced that its smart contracts will be audited by a well-known company, which increases the project’s credibility. This audit ensures the platform’s security and reliability, offering users added confidence when using it.

In the P2C market, users interact with smart contracts to supply or borrow crypto assets. These contracts automatically manage transactions, reducing risks and ensuring smooth operations. The P2P market allows users to directly lend or borrow from each other instead of relying on a shared liquidity pool. This market supports more flexibility and higher returns while maintaining security by excluding risky tokens. For example, tokens that are centralized, have exploit risks, or lack minting limits are not allowed, ensuring that only reliable and safe assets are used in transactions. This approach protects users while still offering opportunities to trade a wide variety of assets.

For example, as a supplier, you could deposit crypto assets, such as USDT, and earn passive income through an annual percentage yield (APY) based on market demand. As a borrower, you could use ETH as collateral to borrow USDT for personal use or to invest in other crypto assets, all without selling your holdings.

The team is also working on launching a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which will give users the ability to participate in decision-making processes. This approach enhances transparency and ensures that the community has a say in the platform’s future, making it more inclusive and user-driven.

Additionally, the team plans to introduce a native stablecoin pegged and fully backed by the US dollar. Hosted on the Ethereum network, this stablecoin will provide a stable and reliable medium of exchange, reducing volatility and offering users a secure option for transactions on the platform.

The presale for MUTM recently began, starting at $0.01, the lowest price during its 11-stage presale. With a launch price set at $0.06, early investors have the potential to secure a 500% return on their investments. The team is actively building the platform, with plans to launch a beta version for testing during phase 3 of the roadmap. This development is expected to drive demand for the token, with experts predicting it will grow by 17x in 2025.

Experienced investors, including those who have profited from tokens like XRP, have already invested in Mutuum Finance. Their involvement signals strong confidence in the project and its potential for long-term success.

Tether Commits $775M to Video Platform Rumble

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, has made a strategic investment of $775 million in Rumble, a video-sharing platform known for its commitment to free speech. This partnership emphasizes Tether’s focus on supporting platforms that align with its values of financial independence and freedom of expression.

The collaboration between Tether and Rumble extends beyond financial support. Together, they aim to explore opportunities in advertising, cloud services, and crypto payment solutions. This initiative reflects a shared vision for leveraging technology to empower users and create a resilient digital ecosystem.

Rumble has recently gained attention for its bold moves in the tech space, including plans to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. This investment by Tether further strengthens Rumble’s position as an alternative to traditional video platforms, while highlighting Tether’s commitment to fostering innovation and decentralization.

In summary, Tether’s investment in Rumble and the growing momentum of Mutuum Finance highlight key opportunities in crypto and tech, with both projects showing strong potential for growth and success.

