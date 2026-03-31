Solayer Pay Upgrade Cuts Annual Plan 48% to Boost Stablecoin Payment Adoption

The Solayer Pay card upgrade slashed the annual subscription fee by over 48% to $20.





Solayer Pay users will now earn more cashback through community efforts.





This Solayer Pay upgrade will catalyze the mainstream adoption of stablecoins through the Solayer’s InfiniSVM network.

Solayer Pay, a stablecoin neobank, has received a new uplift in March 2026. The Solayer Pay card is now cheaper to own, and rewarding to hold for the entire community of users.

The Solayer Pay team announced its annual subscription plan has been slashed by nearly half. Furthermore, the Solayer Pay card has upped the democratization of stablecoins in real-world cases through the Solayer Labs’ InfiniSVM network, a high-performance layer one (L1) chain with compatibility of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

Source: Solayer_Pay

Additionally, the Solayer Pay card is now cheaper to deposit funds by 50%. Specifically, this Solayer Pay upgrade cut the deposit fee from 1% to 0.5%. As such, batch payments involving less than a dollar are possible with the Solayer Pay card.

Solayer Pay upgrade catalyzes user growth sentiment

The March 2026 Solayer Pay upgrade is a huge milestone for the Solayer ecosystem as stablecoins go mainstream globally. Furthermore, this Solayer Pay change will allow users to earn 12.5% in deposit fees from their invited referrals.

Essentially, the Solayer Pay team will share 25% of every invited user with the two involved parties, that is, the person whose referral code was used and the user of the code who makes deposits.

“Spend stablecoins irl and earn when your friends deposit. When your friends deposit, you earn 12.5% of their deposit fee, they get 12.5% back. You share the link, we share the bag,” the Solayer Pay announcement stated.

The reduction of Solayer Pay’s deposit fee and the annual subscription plan by 50% in addition to the clearer referral program will play a huge role in helping the community sell the card to more users easily. Moreover, the Solana ecosystem has huge numbers and the Solayer Pay taps on accelerated SOL via InfiniSVM.

What’s the expected implication for the Solayer ecosystem?

This key upgrade of the Solayer Pay card reaffirmed the team’s confidence in evolving with the Solana (SOL) demand for Stablecoins, through the InfiniSVM network. Furthermore, the Solana web3 ecosystem has experienced a sharp uptick in stablecoin growth since the enactment of the U.S. Genius Act, a federal law focused on stablecoins and digital assets infrastructure.

Source: Solayer_Pay

As such, Solayer Pay will be at the core machine catalyzing the organic growth of the Solayer’s InfiniSVM network and in extension the Solana ecosystem. Moreover, the Solana ecosystem has made significant growth under its current status, but it needed an accelerated chain, led by the InfiniSVM network, to onboard billions of global users and enable mass payments at affordable rates.

With the new upgrade, Solayer Pay is well-positioned to be a magnet to real-world users of stablecoins, especially catalyzed by the revenue-generating model.

Overall, this upgrade positions Solayer Pay as a powerful bridge between digital assets and everyday finance, paving the way for faster, cheaper, and more accessible stablecoin transactions worldwide.”