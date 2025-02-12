Solana (SOL) Begins Comeback With Shiba Inu (SHIB) and This Low-Cap Coin Tipped to Explode Next

The bulls mount a comeback, aiming to return prices to old levels or higher. Solana (SOL), one of the top altcoins, began a bullish reversal after reclaiming the $200 support. With the Solana coin set for further upswings, it is one of the altcoins to watch.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the leading meme, is tipped to skyrocket next, alongside DTX Exchange (DTX), an emerging altcoin at the crossroads between DeFi and TradFi. The SHIB coin stands out for its memetic and retail appeal, not forgetting its budget-friendliness. On the other hand, DTX boasts staggering upside potential as a low-cap gem, positioning it among the best altcoins to buy.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Tipped for an 80X Upswing

DTX Exchange (DTX), an emerging cryptocurrency that blends DeFi and TradFi, might be this year’s biggest breakout token. It is fundamentally solid, as it intends to reshape the $10 billion global trading landscape by combining the best elements of CEX and DEX. Further, it has plenty of room to run as a new low-cap gem, driving huge demand and interest.

In the eighth and final round of the ICO, it is competitively priced at $0.16—more undervalued compared to the Solana coin and SHIB coin. As a top ICO, it has huge growth prospects, sparking bullish forecasts: an 80x rally after listing on Tier-1 exchanges like Bybit and Uniswap.

Unsurprisingly, the above has pushed early funding above $13.7 million and the number of holders past 600,000. Also painting a bullish picture is its unique trading platform—a cross between centralized and decentralized exchanges. The platform will be intuitive and user-friendly and combine decentralized features like wallet-based trading, non-custodial storage and asset tokenization.

Solana (SOL): How High Can It Go After Reversal?

The Solana coin began its bullish reversal after reclaiming the $200 support. Next on its list might be a retest of $220, its weekly high, placing it among the altcoins to watch. Further, a new all-time high isn’t out of the question, making the current Solana price a good entry point.

Key technical indicators, such as the Solana price hovering above the 200-EMA and 200-SMA, support these bullish claims. At the same time, top analysts are bullish on the Solana coin, ranking it among the best cryptos to invest in.

Ateeq Shaikh, one of the many experts bullish on the Solana coin, has $800 to $1,000 as their bull market target. Gem_insider, another top analyst, shares a similar sentiment by predicting $600 to $1,000 as their 2025 peak bull run price target. However, despite the projected uptick in the price of the Solana coin, its upside potential is limited compared to the new DeFi coin DTX Exchange (DTX).

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Eyes on Explosive Growth

The SHIB coin is popular for its memetic appeal as a leading dog-themed memecoin—the biggest dog-inspired cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Like the rest of the market, it has been quietly gathering steam and experts are optimistic about a big leap in the SHIB price.

Changing hands above $0.000015, the SHIB coin is in an attractive buy zone and is budget-friendly. VipRoseTr, a leading expert and trader, believes Shiba Inu (SHIB) is primed for a massive reversal, expecting a jump toward $0.000029 and $0.000044. Equally optimistic, Globe of Crypto, a top analyst on X, expects the SHIB coin to soar above $0.000030 in the midterm.

Meanwhile, these bullish forecasts are supported by key technical indicators, notably the MACD Level (12, 26) and 9-HMA. However, despite the promising SHIB coin price outlook, it has limited upside potential due to its leading status. In contrast, DTX is tipped to soar as high as 80x this year post-launch, placing it among the best ICOs to invest in.

DTX Exchange (DTX): A New Altcoin to Watch Alongside Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Experts have hailed the new DeFi crypto DTX Exchange (DTX) as the best presale due to its huge growth prospects and solid fundamentals. On the cusp of transforming the global trading scene via a hybrid trading platform and poised to soar 80x post-launch, it might be the next big thing after the Solana coin and SHIB coin.

