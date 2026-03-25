The strongest presale projects give experienced investors a rare chance to enter at ground floor pricing before the tokens hit public exchanges. Getting in early is often the secret to catching massive returns, but cutting through the daily noise can be tough. The solana price prediction benefits from CME Group launching 24/7 crypto futures on May 29, but SOL at $92 needs quarters to reach its $294 all time high. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with exchange tools on the Ethereum blockchain, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the Binance listing. The solana price prediction targets 3.4x over quarters. Pepeto targets 150x on one listing day.

Solana Price Prediction Gets a Boost as CME Opens 24/7 Crypto Futures on May 29

CME Group announced it will launch 24/7 crypto futures and options on May 29, according to CME Group. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% year over year. Continuous trading gives institutions 24/7 access, and the solana price prediction benefits from expanded hedging while the presale entries positioned first will profit the most.

Solana Price Prediction and the Exchange Presale Where Smart Money Is Moving

Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme exchange on the Ethereum blockchain with exchange tools that make it a standout in the presale space. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives. Its presale demand and exchange tools make Pepeto the entry where the smart money is moving before the crowd catches on.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. The presale figures tell the story of real demand: more than $8 million raised because committed wallets checked the audit, verified the team, and confirmed the exchange tools work. Staking at 193% APY compounds daily for wallets inside.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be this cycle’s success stories. The solana price prediction targets $100 to $294 over quarters. Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event. Whale entries above $100,000 confirm the wallets that see the math are committing at scale.

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction

Solana trades at $91, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched with weekly inflows of $9.1 million. CME opening 24/7 futures gives institutions continuous hedging access starting May 29.

Resistance sits at $92 to $94 with $100 as the breakout level. CoinCodex projects SOL reaching $110 by mid April. Bloomberg gives additional ETF approvals a 95% chance. If $80 breaks, $70 is support. The that SOL target for 2026 targets $100 to $120, with $200 possible if DeFi TVL returns. Even a full recovery to $294 is 3.4x from here over quarters. SOL will recover, but 3.4x over quarters will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Solana Price Prediction Takes Quarters While Pepeto’s Listing Takes Days

The the SOL outlook will play out over quarters of ETF flows and network growth. Pepeto needs one listing. When that Binance listing arrives, Pepeto holders will be the names the rest of the market reads about. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and every day the presale stays open is one day closer to the listing erasing this price forever.

Lock in the entry the the SOL forecast cannot deliver at The official website of Pepeto

FAQs

What is the solana price prediction after CME opens 24/7 futures?

The SOL forecast targets $100 near term with $110 by mid April. CME 24/7 trading expands institutional hedging access.

How does the solana price prediction compare to Pepeto?

SOL at $92 targets 3.4x over quarters. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.

Is Pepeto a better entry than Solana right now?

SOL offers ETF backed recovery. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day while SOL needs a full year.