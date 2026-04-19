Solana Price Holds Below $90 as Pepeto Hits $9M Ahead of Binance Listing

Circle printed $3.2 billion in USDC on Solana in a single week. Wall Street data infrastructure just went live on the chain. Yet the solana price still sits under $90 with its all time high 70% above. Capital is flowing into the ecosystem. However, the returns from buying SOL at $84 cannot compare to what a presale entry delivers before a confirmed listing. With a Binance launch approaching, Pepeto, a zero fee trading platform with cross chain bridging, has secured more than $9 million. This happens while the rest of the market searched for a bottom.

Solana Price Climbs as Circle and DoubleZero Power the Ecosystem

Circle minted roughly $500 million in USDC on Solana on April 17 alone. That brings the weekly total to $3.2 billion. This confirms the chain as the top destination for stablecoin activity, according to Crypto Briefing.

DoubleZero also launched its Edge data feed on April 16. This service gives traders real time raw data from the blockchain through a high speed network handling 22% of staked SOL, as reported by CoinDesk. The infrastructure push is real. However, the solana price still trades 70% below its January 2025 peak. The gap between here and the top keeps shrinking.

How the SOL Outlook and the Strongest Presale Opportunity Compare Today

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Trading Platform That Secured $9 million Before Listing

All that institutional activity flowing into Solana proves the chain works, but it does not change the math for anyone buying SOL at $84 and hoping it reaches $295 again. Pepeto gives buyers the kind of entry where the distance between in and listing creates the return.

Pepeto has pulled in strong capital since day one, securing more than $9 million. The platform is generating real demand across the space and drawing 100x calls from market watchers tracking the presale closely. With the solana price bouncing and the broader market turning green, the confirmed Binance listing looks like the defining presale event of the current cycle.

What keeps driving buyers toward one token at this pace? The answer comes down to real trading tools and a founding team that includes a cofounder from the original Pepe coin and a trained Binance exchange operator. In addition, a window that the market recovery just made smaller drives urgency.

When it comes to protecting capital, Pepeto gives buyers real coverage for their money when scam tokens and failed projects continue draining capital across the market every day. The bridge moves value between chains at zero cost so buyers never lose a dollar to transfer fees. Also, the swap completes trades without routing through expensive third party services, which means every cent stays in the wallet.

Staking adds to the case, with 181% APY pulling in buyers who view the presale as a hold position and not a quick exit. That level of lockup from early wallets shows the capital inside expects the Binance listing to deliver returns far beyond the entry. As a result, it plans to be there when it happens.

The timing lines up too, because the solana price bounce and the wider market recovery push new money toward presale entries still priced below a penny. Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 right now. SolidProof audited every contract. The 100x to 300x range that analysts expect looks realistic. This is when built on the same 420 trillion supply that carried the first Pepe coin above $7 billion without a single working product.

Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Push Past $90 This Month

According to CoinGecko, SOL trades near $84 after a 3% weekly gain. The token faces resistance between $89 and $92, where the solana price has stalled on every rally attempt since the February drop. The 200 day moving average sits at $188. This confirms the longer term trend remains weak even as short term indicators turn bullish.

A push above $92 could target $105, while a rejection reopens the $78 support zone. Spot Solana ETFs hold roughly $376 million in combined assets. The Firedancer upgrade remains a key catalyst for a shift in throughput capacity. From here, a return to the $295 all time high would deliver about 243%. However, at $84, the entry no longer offers the life changing math that a presale at fractions of a cent provides before a listing, according to Changelly.

Conclusion

The solana price is climbing because real infrastructure from Circle, DoubleZero, and Visa keeps building the chain into something Wall Street uses daily. Fresh presale entries with confirmed listings give buyers returns that large caps at $84 cannot deliver. Pepeto offers exactly that structure. The last presale stage sold out faster than expected. New wallets are flowing through the Pepeto official website right now to lock the entry before the Binance listing closes it permanently. Getting in while the solana price recovery runs hot is how every winning presale story begins. The wallets that enter Pepeto now will sit on the side that collects when the listing delivers. Everyone who waited pays the public price. They watch those early entries turn into the returns they almost had.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is driving the solana price recovery in April 2026?

Circle minted $3.2 billion in USDC on Solana this week, DoubleZero launched Wall Street grade data infrastructure on the chain, and spot Solana ETFs hold $376 million in assets under management.

What are the key SOL price levels to watch right now?

SOL trades near $84 with resistance at $89 to $92 and support at $78. A break above $92 targets $105, while a rejection reopens the downside path.

Why are investors choosing Pepeto over large cap entries right now?

Pepeto has secured more than $9 million, carries a SolidProof audit, offers 181% staking rewards, and holds a confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website for the current presale price.