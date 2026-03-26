Siemens Validates TXOne Stellar Again for WinCC OA, Strengthening Cybersecurity in Industrial SCADA Systems

TAIPEI, Taiwan – March 25th, 2026 – TXOne Networks, a leader in cyber-physical systems (CPS) security, today announced that TXOne Stellar has once again been certified by Siemens as one of the four supported antivirus solutions in the general software requirements for SIMATIC WinCC Open Architecture (WinCC OA). The certification reaffirms TXOne’s continued commitment to delivering purpose-built OT security and industrial cybersecurity solutions that protect critical infrastructure and manufacturing environments without disrupting operations.
As IT and OT network environments continue to converge, WinCC OA, a key industrial system, encounters a variety of risks, including ransomware and supply chain attacks.
TXOne Stellar is specifically engineered for industrial endpoint protection, safeguarding Windows-based and Linux-based SCADA servers, HMIs, engineering workstations, and legacy OT assets commonly found in manufacturing, energy, transportation, and critical infrastructure sectors.
Unlike traditional IT antivirus tools, Stellar is designed with zero-disruption deployment principles, enabling companies to adopt endpoint protection in a staged approach:
- Assess device health
- Investigate vulnerabilities and security gaps
- Confirm system compatibility
- Roll out protection with a single click
This staged deployment strategy ensures that companies’ security policies fit into diverse industrial environments.
TXOne continues to reduce the barriers between OT security awareness and active protection. A mid-April update to Stellar will introduce Stellar Discover, a new capability that extends the Discover phase of the Discover-Assess-Protect framework to the endpoint level. By delivering rapid endpoint security posture visibility within operational constraints, Stellar Discover enables security teams to move from asset awareness to scaled protection with less friction and fewer disruptions.
The Siemens certification highlights the strong alignment between TXOne’s OT-native cybersecurity approach and Siemens’ industrial automation ecosystem.
“Keep Operations Running is more than a slogan — it defines how OT cybersecurity should be built. Security solutions must be designed to align with the unique constraints of industrial environments,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. “With continued certification for Siemens WinCC OA, TXOne Stellar allows operators to implement trusted malware protection in their SCADA systems without sacrificing stability, safety, or availability.”
The collaboration between TXOne and Siemens reflects a broader shift in the industrial cybersecurity landscape. As organizations accelerate digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives, operational technology systems are becoming more interconnected and data-driven. This evolution brings significant benefits but also expands the attack surface for cyber threats targeting ICS and SCADA platforms.
Through continued cooperation with major automation vendors such as Siemens, TXOne Networks focuses on securing the unique attack surfaces of industrial environments, from legacy operating systems and specialized control applications to air-gapped networks and safety-critical systems. By ensuring compatibility with key automation platforms like WinCC OA, TXOne helps organizations implement layered OT security architectures that align with global standards such as IEC 62443 while preserving operational resilience.
As cyber threats increasingly target the industrial sector, validated integrations between OT cybersecurity providers and automation vendors play a crucial role in protecting the digital backbone of modern industry. The renewed recognition of TXOne Stellar within the WinCC OA ecosystem demonstrates TXOne’s ongoing dedication to delivering practical, OT-native cybersecurity solutions for the world’s most critical industrial operations.
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com
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Company Name: TXone
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Email: coco_chang@txone.com
City: Taipei
Country: Taiwan
Website: https://www.txone.com/