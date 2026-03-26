In-house IT vs outsourced IT support: which is better for SMEs?

If you run an SME, IT is probably one of those things you only want to think about when it is working well. You need your systems up, your emails flowing, your team connected, and your data protected. When something goes wrong, though, IT suddenly becomes one of the most important parts of your business.

That is why many SMEs end up asking the same question: should you build an in-house IT team, or should you outsource IT support instead? It is not always a simple decision, because the right answer depends on your size, budget, growth plans, and how much day-to-day support you really need.

For many growing businesses, the choice is not about which option sounds better on paper. It is about what gives you reliable support without stretching your time and budget too far. That is one reason providers such as Northern Star appeal to SMEs that want expert support without the cost of building a full internal team.

The good news is that there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Both in-house and outsourced IT support can work well. What matters is understanding the strengths and limits of each model, then choosing the one that fits how your business actually operates.

What do you get with in-house IT support?

In-house IT support means you employ your own IT staff directly. That might be 1 person handling everything, or a small team covering support, infrastructure, security, and projects.

The biggest advantage is proximity. Your IT person is part of your business. They know your team, your systems, your quirks, and the way people work. If someone has a problem, they may be able to walk over to their desk and sort it quickly. That can feel reassuring, especially if your business relies heavily on immediate on-site help.

There is also a sense of control with in-house IT. You can set priorities directly, shape the role around your needs, and keep technical knowledge inside the business. For some SMEs, especially those with complex internal systems or specialist software, that can be a real benefit.

But there are downsides too.

The first is cost. Hiring even 1 experienced IT professional is a significant commitment once you factor in salary, National Insurance, pension contributions, training, holiday cover, sick leave, and equipment. If you need support across cloud platforms, cyber security, user support, procurement, and strategy, 1 person may not be enough. Suddenly, your IT function can become expensive very quickly.

The second issue is depth. A single in-house IT manager may be capable and hardworking, but no one person can be an expert in everything. Modern SMEs often need support across Microsoft 365, cyber security, device management, backup, compliance, remote access, phishing protection, and cloud planning. In practice, that is a broad brief for 1 internal hire.

What do you get with outsourced IT support?

Outsourced IT support means you bring in an external provider to manage some or all of your IT needs. This can include helpdesk support, monitoring, cyber security, cloud services, procurement, consultancy, user onboarding, and strategic planning.

For many SMEs, the biggest benefit is access to a wider skill set. Instead of relying on 1 internal person, you get access to a team. That usually means broader technical knowledge and better cover when someone is off sick, on holiday, or tied up on another issue.

Cost is another big factor. Outsourced support often gives you a more predictable monthly spend, which can be easier to manage than the full cost of recruiting and retaining in-house staff. For SMEs watching cash flow, that matters.

There is also the question of resilience. If your business depends on digital tools, downtime is not just annoying. It is expensive. UK government research found that 43% of businesses identified a cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months, with medium businesses more likely to be affected than micro firms. That is a reminder that IT support is not only about fixing printers and resetting passwords. It is also about keeping your business protected and reducing risk.

Outsourced providers can also help you keep pace with technology. The UK has seen strong adoption of cloud-based systems, with the Office for National Statistics reporting that 69% of firms used cloud-based computing systems and applications in 2023. As more SMEs rely on cloud tools, external support can make it easier to manage change without needing to build every skill internally.

Where in-house IT can work well

In-house IT can be a strong choice if your business has very specific technical needs, a larger headcount, or constant on-site support requirements. If you have a busy office, specialist systems, or a lot of physical infrastructure, having someone on hand every day may make sense.

It can also work well if IT is central to your operation and you want that expertise embedded in your culture. For example, if you are regularly rolling out internal systems, supporting specialist departments, or managing sensitive workflows, an in-house person may become a valuable part of the wider team.

That said, many SMEs find that in-house IT works best when the business is large enough to support more than 1 role. A lone IT manager can easily become overstretched. When that happens, support becomes reactive, projects get delayed, and security work slips down the list.

Where outsourced IT can work well

Outsourced IT support is often a better fit if you want flexibility, wider expertise, and a clearer monthly cost. It can be especially useful if your business is growing and your IT needs are starting to become more complex, but you are not yet at the stage where a full in-house team is practical.

It also suits SMEs that want to improve cyber security, move further into cloud services, or get more proactive support. The UK government’s SME Digital Adoption Taskforce has put digital adoption at the centre of future SME growth, which tells you something important: for smaller businesses, better technology is no longer a nice extra. It is part of staying competitive.

Outsourcing can also remove a lot of pressure from you as a business owner or manager. Instead of trying to coordinate fixes, speak to multiple suppliers, and guess what needs upgrading, you have a support partner helping you stay ahead of problems.

So, which is better for your SME?

For most SMEs, outsourced IT support is the better overall option. That is not because in-house IT is bad, but because outsourced support usually gives you more expertise, better cover, and lower overheads for the money.

If you are a smaller or growing business, it is often hard to justify the full cost of building internal IT properly. And if you only hire 1 person, you may still end up with gaps in knowledge, availability, or strategy.

In-house IT may be the better route if your business is larger, more complex, or heavily dependent on on-site technical support every single day. But for many SMEs, outsourcing gives you a more balanced mix of support, protection, and value.

In the end, the best question is not “which is better in general?” It is “which option gives your business the support it needs today, while still leaving room to grow tomorrow?” For many UK SMEs, outsourced IT support is the answer because it lets you stay focused on running your business while experienced specialists look after the systems you rely on.