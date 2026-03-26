Back in August 2024, NIST published the final standards of post-quantum cryptographic standards. These standards were finalized after an eight-year global competition. While most of the blockchain industry ignored it back then, it has become very relevant now.

You see, as of 2025, quantum computing systems have surpassed 1,000+ qubits in physical capacity, with major tech companies like IBM and Google leading. What this means is that projects like quantum resistant blockchain research and post-quantum cryptography initiatives are making strides in quantum security. It also means that malicious hackers will also have access to quantum resources in the near future.

So, the industry experts that assumed quantum computing was a distant problem – something to address in a decade or so – were catastrophically wrong.

The quantum threat is very much upon us now, and it is crucial to act proactively so that blockchain networks can be ready for future quantum attacks. Today, let’s talk about post quantum cryptography and how companies can find the way to a quantum resistant blockchain:

What Post Quantum Cryptography Actually Means

Post quantum cryptography refers to the algorithms that are designed to protect digital assets of blockchain networks and withstand attacks from both classical and quantum computers. PQC, unlike traditional cryptography, relies on lattice-based problems and hash-based schemes which remain hard even for powerful quantum computing systems.

The Problem in Pre-existing Blockchains:

One of the biggest questions is can quantum computing break bitcoin or Ethereum?

The thing is, currently most blockchain systems heavily rely on ECDSA signatures for the authorization of transactions, and while this mechanism is secure against today’s classical computers, the same mechanism is vulnerable to quantum attacks. Due to the very real threat of quantum decryption, quantum security initiatives are on the rise, and quantum resistant cryptography is being treated as the foundation of future blockchain security.

Practical Reality of the Blockchain Ecosystem Security:

In practice, deploying post quantum cryptography with careful implementation on blockchain networks translates to replacing the vulnerable legacy signature schemes with NIST-approved standards like MLDSA (Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Algorithm), and using modern quantum-resistant key encapsulation mechanisms.

By doing so, next-generation platforms built with quantum resistant, native blockchain architectures (such as ARMchain) integrate PQC from the ground up, and prepare networks for the quantum era, avoiding the coordination nightmare of retrofitting post-quantum solutions on legacy chains.

The NIST Standards and What They Chose

In 2016, NIST launched its post-quantum cryptography standardization project which was aimed at developing algorithms to secure digital assets and blockchain networks before quantum computing becomes mainstream and classical cryptography fails. In the span of eight years, NIST rigorously evaluated around 82 submissions from all over the world for security with community-driven cryptanalysis, and, in August 2024, finalized three core standards for post-quantum cryptography:

MLDSA (Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Algorithm): This is the primary standard for digital signatures, and it provides a quantum resistant cryptography solution to replace traditional cryptography in blockchain transactions.

SPHINCS+: This hash-based scheme is an alternative hash-based signature scheme which uses hash functions and one-time signature principles to offer additional security layers for digital signatures and message authentication.

ML-KEM (Module-Lattice-Based Key Encapsulation Mechanism): The ML-KEM standard is the standard for secure key exchanges of symmetric keys in the quantum computing era.

For any next-generation blockchain project, MLDSA is very critical because it replaces vulnerable elliptic curve signatures with a quantum-safe approach to lattice-based cryptography. ARMchain, and some other quantum resistant blockchain platforms, have implemented this standard from day one to offer native quantum security and architectural readiness to future-proof networks to avoid migration risks of retrofitting PQC.

Understanding the Mathematics Behind Post-Quantum Security

Post quantum cryptography is commonly implemented with lattice-based cryptography which uses high-dimensional geometric problems to secure digital transactions for the protection of blockchain networks. The reason why it is extremely difficult to break a quantum computing blockchain is:

Learning with Errors (LWE): The quantum or classical attackers are required to distinguish subtle structured noise from random noise which grows exponentially harder for the attacker as dimensions increase.

Short Integer Solution (SIS): Solving lattice problems with high-dimensional lattices requires finding short vectors in complex lattices. Since lattice cryptography works with modular arithmetic and uses carefully constructed error terms to hide secrets, it is exponentially harder to solve as dimensions increase.

While Shor’s algorithm can efficiently break factorization and discrete logarithm problems for classical cryptography, no known quantum algorithm has been able to provide significant speedup for the abovementioned problems. Hence PQC becomes a reliable defense for the post-quantum era and is future-proof.

Understanding the mathematical foundations of PQC is critical. But the theory of it alone is not enough. Translating post quantum cryptography into real-world blockchain systems requires careful implementation to ensure that the theoretical security is not undermined by coding errors, weak randomness, or side-channel attacks. The next step for developers is learning how to deploy PQC effectively to protect networks and assets in practice.

The Real-World Implementation Challenge

Now let’s talk about the real-world implementation of PQC. You see, deploying post quantum cryptography is not just a theoretical exercise, it is a practical necessity, and its implementation requires careful planning and precision. Here are some crucial best practices to consider when deploying a quantum computing blockchain:

Implement constant-time operations: By doing so, you will be able to prevent timing attacks without the risk of leaking secret information through variations in execution time. This ensures attackers cannot infer private keys based on how long computations take.

Use high-entropy, cryptographically secure random sources: This is important because PQC algorithms require large amounts of unpredictable randomness to generate secure keys and nonces, but without high-quality randomness, even mathematically secure algorithms can be compromised.

Audit PQC implementations continuously: Once implemented, this security cannot be retroactively guaranteed. So, audit the post quantum cryptography deployment through code review, penetration testing, and third-party security assessments.

The Choice Facing the Industry

The post-quantum era and its challenges are no longer a distant threat. The quantum revolution is here and it will advance very rapidly. The blockchain networks that have embraced post quantum cryptography and quantum-resistant architectures today will survive and thrive. But the legacy systems that delay the transition to quantum-safe protocols are at high risk of being compromised.

Therefore, developers, project leaders, and investors must act now: In order to protect digital assets and maintain network integrity, we need to understand PQC, implement quantum-safe signatures, and design networks with future-proof security in mind.

Platforms like ARMchain are demonstrating that proactive, built-in quantum security is not only possible; it is essential for the blockchain networks of tomorrow. The choice is clear: adapt to the quantum future or face collapse.