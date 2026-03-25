SEO HERO Sets Its Sights on the Future with GEO as It Marks a Decade of Digital Marketing Excellence

SEO HERO marks 10 years of delivering comprehensive SEO services, proven digital marketing strategies, and measurable results. The Hong Kong-based SEO agency is now positioning itself at the forefront of AI SEO with its Generative Engine Optimisation service.

SEO HERO, Hong Kong’s premier SEO and digital marketing company, is proud to mark its tenth anniversary in 2026 with an expansion into Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). SEO HERO’s anniversary reflects a decade of transforming businesses through expert Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), content marketing, and full-service digital marketing, while the expansion into GEO positions the agency at the forefront of AI-driven digital discovery.

Founded in 2016 in the heart of Sheung Wan, SEO HERO has grown from a boutique SEO consultancy into a full-service SEO strategy and digital growth partner trusted by businesses across industries. The SEO agency offers a comprehensive, all-in-one service model that integrates multiple aspects of digital marketing. The company’s SEO experts specialise in providing top-tier SEO services, covering keyword analysis, external link building, customised content creation, web content optimisation, and monthly ranking reports. SEO HERO’s digital and SEO consultants work closely with clients to build tailored strategies aligned to their specific business goals. The agency also offers comprehensive digital services, including web design, social media marketing, Facebook marketing, and ERP systems.

SEO HERO is built on the belief that every business deserves access to professional SEO, affordable SEO services, and the kind of search engine marketing that drives real, measurable growth. Through its proven online marketing and SEO services, SEO HERO supports small businesses and enterprises in achieving higher search engine rankings and driving more organic traffic for sustainable online growth.

As AI reshapes the search landscape, businesses face new challenges in maintaining visibility as consumer search behaviour shifts. SEO HERO is proud to introduce its GEO service, a forward-thinking addition that optimises digital content for discovery, mentions, citations, and recommendations by AI search. This service ensures that clients remain visible on traditional search engines and within the growing ecosystem of AI-powered discovery platforms. SEO HERO’s GEO service builds on the company’s decade of SEO expertise and content marketing and aims to future-proof businesses in the age of AI search.

“Reaching the 10-year mark in SEO services and digital marketing has taught us that change is constant,” said Ben Ajenoui, Managing Director at SEO HERO. “The last decade has been about mastering search and the next decade will be about mastering AI discovery. We are ready for both.”

Ben continued to say: “When we launched, we believed that every business deserves a spot at the top of search results. That belief hasn’t changed, but the tools and strategies to get there are evolving quickly. By combining SEO and GEO, we keep our clients ahead of the curve.”

With its decade of proven results, comprehensive services, tailored approach, and future-forward services, SEO HERO stands out. The SEO agency has built a reputation for being the go-to digital growth partner for businesses of all sizes and has become a leading provider of GEO services. As SEO HERO looks ahead to its next decade, the company remains committed to ensuring that client challenges, such as low search rankings, being outranked by competitors, not knowing whether SEO efforts are working, and not understanding AI search or where to start, are solved through time-tested SEO strategies, innovative GEO solutions, or full-service digital marketing support.

SEO HERO stands ready to be the growth engine behind its clients’ success in an ever-changing digital landscape. Visit SEO HERO to get a comprehensive GEO or SEO audit to get started on building a presence online.

About SEO HERO:

SEO HERO is a professional SEO and digital marketing agency founded in 2016 and headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Specialising in SEO, content marketing, website design, social media marketing, and ERP systems, SEO HERO delivers comprehensive digital growth solutions for small businesses and enterprises. The award-winning SEO agency has also launched GEO services to continue leading the industry in helping clients achieve higher search rankings, greater online visibility, and sustainable digital growth.

To learn more about SEO HERO and its service suite, visit https://www.seohero.io or follow the company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact Details:

Business: SEO HERO

Contact Name: Ben Ajenoui

Contact Email: ajenoui@me.com

Phone: +852 3500-9445

Country: Hong Kong

Website: https://www.seohero.io