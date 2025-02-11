SEDA’s Flagship Verification Module To Secure A $120 Billion Industry, Revolutionizing Cross-Chain Security

SEDA has announced the Interoperability Verification Module (IVM) framework to set an industry standard for cross-chain verification for all routes, across any VM.

Today, SEDA announced the first-of-its-kind Interoperability Verification Module framework. SEDA IVMs are a plug-and-play verification solution for interoperability protocols, adding significantly upgraded security, near-instant horizontal scaling, and increased decentralization out of the box. Interoperability providers integrating the SEDA IVM can access a hyper-specialized framework for independent, permissionless verification of any cross-chain transaction across all routes. The SEDA IVM framework is built to serve the modularization of Interoperability architecture necessary to scale from the current landscape of 347 active networks to an estimated 2,000+ chains by 2026.

The IVM framework leverages a multi-layer verification process consisting of an independent overlay network, decentralized solvers, and a combination of private and public RPC data providers. With nearly $2 billion lost in bridge hacks since 2020, the SEDA IVM presents a critical piece of industry-needed security infrastructure. Built to offer a robust, scalable, and customizable module, the IVM provides independent decentralized verification for millions of transactions across thousands of networks.

Key features and benefits of the SEDA IVM include:

Industry-wide data parity with a singular security zone.

Built-in liveness guarantees.

Programmable design to suit specific needs of bridge, solver, and abstraction layers.

Permissionless access and deployments.

“The demand for robust interoperability infrastructure has surged as users and developers engage with hundreds of specialized networks,” said Peter Mitchell, CEO and Co-founder of SEDA. “Over the last two years, the interoperability sector has expanded dramatically, achieving a transaction volume of over $123 billion in 2024. Projections indicate this sector could reach over $250 billion in 2025. Our IVMs represent a significant advancement for Interop 3.0, allowing any interoperability provider to customize parameters within the SEDA IVM framework, ensuring independent verification across all routes through a single deployment.”

Parallel to a message relayed between chains, the IVM automatically initiates a secure verification sequence, in which a dedicated secret committee of independent overlay nodes is formed to query RPC data on the source chain. Results are returned via a commit-reveal scheme for data integrity and preventing manipulation, after which protocol-defined instructions filter and order results before being batched on SEDA’s main chain. Data results are secured with tamper-proof cryptographic guarantees before being relayed by solvers to the destination chain.

The SEDA IVM directly addresses recent industry challenges, such as the Stargate bridge downtime caused by an offline multi-sig verifier. By plugging into SEDA’s distributed verification architecture, interoperability providers inherit security and liveness guarantees associated with SEDA’s Network design, consisting of a performant layer one, a highly decentralized overlay network, and a censorship-resistant solver network. This design mitigates collusion risk and downtime commonly associated with default multi-sig relay setups, which secure over $10 billion in monthly volume.

By decoupling verification, interoperability providers can focus on scaling services to thousands of new chains, allowing SEDA to provide specialized verification for all routes.

For more information about SEDA’s IVM framework and integration possibilities, users can visit https://seda.xyz or join the community on Discord at https://discord.gg/seda.

About SEDA

SEDA is a programmable oracle infrastructure that enables builders on any network to connect application-specific data feeds in seconds.

