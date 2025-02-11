3DOS Expands Decentralized Manufacturing with Walrus-Powered AI and Blockchain Storage

3DOS, the world’s first decentralized manufacturing network, has selected Walrus as its decentralized storage solution to power its expanding ecosystem of AI-driven manufacturing tools and 3D printing designs. Following last year’s announcement to build its network on Sui, this partnership cements 3DOS’s mission to decentralize and localize global manufacturing, ensuring supply chain resilience and accessibility.

A Global Manufacturing Network Powered by AI

As part of this vision, 3DOS is launching an AI-powered Chrome extension that scrapes and indexes global manufacturing capacity beyond 3D printing. The tool will collect real-time data on factories, CNC machining, injection molding, and other manufacturing services worldwide, giving instant access to local production options.

This AI-driven database will be securely stored on Walrus’s decentralized storage network, making it tamper-proof, censorship-resistant, and accessible globally. By integrating AI, decentralized storage, and on-demand manufacturing, 3DOS is building the largest open manufacturing index, enabling businesses and individuals to find and utilize local manufacturing resources instantly.

Decentralized Storage: The Backbone of Decentralized Manufacturing

Beyond AI-powered manufacturing discovery, 3DOS also enables users to upload, tokenize, and monetize 3D printing designs as NFTs on Sui, allowing others to pay for usage in their own manufacturing processes. Each tokenized design is immutably stored on Walrus, carrying metadata that enforces ownership and royalty rights for creators.

Key Benefits of Walrus for 3DOS:

AI-powered manufacturing database, storing global manufacturing capacity beyond 3D printing.

Tamper-proof storage for 3D designs, preventing IP theft and ensuring integrity.

Censorship-resistant supply chain data, ensuring global access to manufacturer networks.

NFT-based digital twins, enabling on-chain verification of parts and automated royalty payments.

Global redundancy, enhancing supply chain resilience, and ensuring uninterrupted access to critical data.

“Walrus gives 3DOS the decentralized, secure storage needed to power the future of global manufacturing. Together, we’re making supply chains smarter, more resilient, and truly unstoppable,” said John Dogru, CEO of 3DOS.

“3DOS demonstrates the value of global coordination of different resources and the value of composing resources including DeFi, stored CDA designs, audits of manufacturing, and tokenized manufacturing capacity to revolutionize industry broadly,” said Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive of the Walrus Foundation. “Walrus is the storage platform that helps fulfill this vision.”

With Walrus and Sui as key infrastructure, 3DOS is set to redefine global manufacturing – connecting AI, decentralized storage, and tokenized designs to decentralize and localize production like never before.

About 3DOS

3DOS is building the world’s largest decentralized on-demand manufacturing network, enabling users to upload designs, earn royalties, and produce goods globally. Using blockchain technology, 3DOS ensures secure, royalty-protected transactions, eliminating inventory costs and middlemen.

