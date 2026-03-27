Puppy Yoga USA: Locations, Sessions & What to Expect

If you’ve been searching for puppy yoga near me, your search ends here. Puppy Yoga USA operates at four locations across the country, making it easier than ever to find a puppy yoga session that fits your schedule and your city.

Our puppy yoga locations:

New York City — Weekend classes available, from 11 AM to 4 PM

Chicago — Weekend classes available, from 11 AM to 4 PM

Seattle — Weekend puppy yoga sessions, from 11 AM to 4 PM

San Francisco — Weekend classes available, from 11 AM to 4 PM

All sessions run on Saturdays and Sundays only, with multiple time slots throughout the day to accommodate different schedules. Spots are limited per session to ensure a quality experience for both participants and puppies — so early booking is always recommended.

What to expect at a Puppy Yoga USA class

Every puppy yoga session follows a similar format: arrive, settle in, and enjoy a guided yoga flow for all levels while puppies roam freely around the room. After the movement portion, the floor opens up for cuddle time, photos, and pure puppy joy. Some locations even include a Polaroid photo as a keepsake.

Wellness puppy yoga isn’t just a trend — it’s a genuinely therapeutic experience backed by the science of human-animal interaction. Our mission at Puppy Yoga USA is to create a space where people feel better, and where puppies are treated with the care and respect they deserve.

Is Puppy Yoga USA right for you?

If you love dogs, enjoy gentle movement, and want a weekend activity that’s equal parts relaxing and delightful — yes, absolutely. With over 20,000 participants and locations in four major cities, puppy yoga USA is the wellness experience you didn’t know you needed.

Visit puppyyogaus.com to explore all puppy yoga places, check availability, and book your session today.