Punky Kongz Expands Global Reach with CoinGecko & OKX Launch

Punky Kongz, a flagship NFT project of Punkvism, is expanding its influence in the global cryptocurrency and NFT market. Recently, Punky Kongz has been officially listed on CoinGecko, a leading cryptocurrency and NFT data platform, as well as the NFT marketplace of OKX, a top-tier global exchange. This marks the beginning of its full-scale global expansion.

CoinGecko is a renowned platform that analyzes and evaluates cryptocurrency and NFT projects worldwide. Through this listing, Punky Kongz has gained more credibility among investors and increased its visibility in the global crypto market. This milestone serves as a significant proof of the project’s transparency and growth potential. Furthermore, the CoinGecko listing is expected to accelerate the expansion of the PUNKVISM ecosystem.

Additionally, Punky Kongz has been officially listed on the OKX NFT marketplace. OKX is one of the top global exchanges, hosting a wide range of actively traded NFT projects. With this listing, Punky Kongz will gain exposure to a broader global audience and provide a more convenient trading environment. As accessibility to the NFT market improves, interest in the overall PUNKVISM project is expected to increase significantly.

Punkvism is not just an NFT project but a next-generation ecosystem integrating Web3.0 and Real World Assets (RWA). With these recent global listings, the PUNKVISM ecosystem is set to expand further. The project has formed strategic partnerships, including with Happy Chick to merge digital entertainment and real-world assets, and with Mukkebi to combine NFTs with the food delivery industry

Going forward, Punky Kongz aims to solidify its position in the NFT market as a globally recognized project. The crypto and NFT communities are closely watching how PUNKVISM’s relentless innovation and challenges will unfold.

About Punky Kongz

Punky Kongz is a next-generation blockchain project combining NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi) to create a dynamic digital experience for users worldwide.

