Phemex Partners with Polymarket to Launch Prediction Market and Pre-Release Engagement Event

APIA, Samoa, April 15, 2026 — Phemex , a user-first crypto exchange, has announced a strategic integration with Polymarket, described as the world’s largest prediction market.

This partnership supports the upcoming launch of the Phemex Prediction Market, a new product vertical that enables users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events across sectors including finance, technology, and global culture.

Pre-Launch Mystery Box Event:

To support the rollout, Phemex has introduced a Mystery Box Pre-Launch Event running from April 14 to April 20, 2026.

The event is designed to prepare users for the official launch of the Prediction Market on April 21, 2026. Participants can obtain Mystery Boxes containing digital assets, including:



Prediction Market Infrastructure and Trading Environment:

The Phemex Prediction Market utilizes the platform’s 500ms execution engine and existing liquidity infrastructure to support sentiment-based trading.

The Mystery Box event also incorporates a multi-tiered referral system aimed at expanding user participation. Rewards earned during the event, including BTC and XAUT, will be available for manual claiming on the official launch date.



CEO Insight on the Launch:

Federico Variola , CEO of Phemex, stated:

“The integration of the Prediction Market, empowered by our partnership with Polymarket, is a pivotal step toward our goal of becoming the industry’s most comprehensive financial execution hub.

By allowing our users to trade on the outcome of global events using institutional-grade infrastructure, we are not just expanding our product suite, we are redefining how traders engage with and profit from the future. This pre-launch event is our way of rewarding the visionaries who are ready to embrace this new era of sentiment-based trading.”

Product Expansion Strategy:

With this launch, Phemex continues to expand its platform capabilities toward a broader trading ecosystem that combines:

Traditional market exposure

Crypto-native instruments

Event-driven trading frameworks

About Phemex:

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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