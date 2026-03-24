CME Group will launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading on May 29. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025 and 407,000 contracts daily in 2026 so far. Institutional crypto access is expanding fast. Pepeto is a meme exchange on the Ethereum blockchain with zero fee trading and a SolidProof audit. Also, the cofounder built Pepe to $11 billion. With more than $8 million raised and a Binance listing approaching, the pepeto price prediction conversation is heating up. In this context, traders want to know what happens when a presale that raised $8 million hits the open market with exchange tools already running.

Pepeto Price Prediction Gets a Boost as CME Launches 24/7 Crypto Futures on May 29

CME Group announced 24/7 crypto futures and options trading starting May 29, according to CME Group. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% year over year. This move eliminates the CME gap. Furthermore, it gives institutions continuous hedging access. The pepeto price prediction benefits because institutional money entering crypto pushes capital into early entries after large caps move first.

Pepeto Price Prediction: What Happens When the Binance Listing Arrives

Pepeto

Pepeto is a pillar in the meme exchange space. It has the cofounder of the original Pepe coin, a SolidProof audit, and significant committed capital proving demand before the listing. A move to multiples of the current presale price is entirely plausible once the Binance listing opens Pepeto to the full market. Still, the biggest returns go to the wallets that entered while the presale was still open.

Pepeto is not trying to replace the financial system. It is trying to own meme culture on the Ethereum blockchain with real exchange tools, and that is a space crypto knows how to reward. PepetoSwap removes fees. The risk scorer checks contracts. The bridge sends tokens at zero cost. A former Binance expert on the dev team drives the launch.

More than $8 million raised during fear. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode. The the listing forecast depends on your strategy. However, the wallets inside are building positions that multiply when trading opens.

Pepeto Price Prediction: Forecast and Targets

Pepeto currently trades at presale pricing with 420 trillion total supply, giving a fully diluted valuation of approximately $78 million, according to Pepeto. The presale has raised more than $8 million with the Binance listing approaching. Notably, the cofounder built Pepe to an $11 billion market cap with zero products.

If Pepeto reaches 1% of Pepe’s all time high market cap, the token price climbs to roughly $0.0000026, a 14x return from presale. At 10% of Pepe’s ATH the price reaches $0.000026, roughly 140x. Matching Pepe’s full $11 billion ATH puts Pepeto at 150x from the current entry. The that price target for the conservative case targets 10x to 50x if exchange tools drive demand after listing. Alternatively, the bullish case targets 100x to 150x if meme energy and the cofounder’s track record attract the same capital that pushed Pepe to $11 billion. In fact, the exchange tools Pepeto has that Pepe never built could push the ceiling even higher than Pepe reached.

Pepeto Price Prediction: Why the Presale Entry Is the Position That Changes Everything

The the Pepeto outlook will become clear after the Binance listing. By then, the presale price will be gone permanently. CME opening 24/7 futures confirms institutional crypto adoption is picking up speed. The capital flowing into crypto will push large caps first and then rotate into early entries with real demand behind them. The Pepeto official website is where that presale is still open, and the wallets that get in before the listing will be the ones who turned the prediction into profit.

Enter the the Pepeto forecast opportunity before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the pepeto price prediction after the Binance listing?

The conservative forecast targets 10x to 50x. The bullish case targets 100x to 150x if meme energy matches what the same cofounder achieved with Pepe at $11 billion.

What drives the pepeto price prediction higher?

Exchange tools creating real demand, the cofounder’s track record at $11 billion, and a Binance listing that opens Pepeto to the full market.

Is the presale the best entry for the pepeto price prediction?

Yes. The presale price disappears permanently on listing day. The Pepeto official website gives access to the lowest entry before the open market decides the price.