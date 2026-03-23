A major XRP treasury firm just submitted an S4 registration form to the SEC to secure approval for a public merger worth over $1 billion. According to Bloomberg, the merged entity will receive roughly 473 million XRP from contributions and open market transactions. This development has turned XRP forecasts bullish. The market is pumping with BTC at $70,500, ETH at $2,132 surging, SOL at $90 recovering from support, and XRP at $1.44 climbing 5.8% in the past week to outshine most large cap tokens. Amid these developments, Pepeto as a new crypto is making waves because the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is building three products for the $45 billion meme coin economy. With $8.2 million raised at $0.000000186, the people building real wealth are already inside before the crowd discovers what confirmed exchange listings will reveal.

Pepeto Is the New Crypto Where Early Buyers Position Before the Market Prices in Three Products

Most investors learn about a project only after it has already produced massive gains. Pepeto is a new crypto focused on giving the meme coin economy its own dedicated infrastructure before the broader market even knows it exists. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are three products close to ready. They will let traders track, swap, bridge, and trade meme coins through dedicated tools that no general purpose exchange has ever offered for this sector specifically.

At the core of Pepeto is the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion. The SolidProof audit confirms every contract. Over 4 billion tokens permanently burned create real scarcity. The 194% staking APY compounds daily. As of now, Pepeto is gearing up for confirmed exchange listings after raising $8.2 million, during which it will make its official entry on public markets.

The community believes it could deliver returns that make even the most bullish XRP forecasts look small by comparison because the starting price is $0.000000186 while the open market has not had a single chance to price any of the three products yet.

XRP at $1.44 Gets Billion Dollar SPAC Deal Backing

According to CoinDesk, XRP at $1.44 climbed 5.8% in the past week as the billion dollar merger news turned forecasts bullish. A market analyst called attention to XRP arriving at a critical breakout zone that has been forming for years. Breaking out of this level could send XRP toward $4. That is about 178% from current levels. Strong for a large cap with institutional backing. But the new crypto at $0.000000186 where the PEPE cofounder builds three products could deliver what even a $4 XRP target cannot match for investors who got in at presale pricing.

Solana at $90 Sets for Recovery From Support Level

SOL at $90 holding support as the broader market pumps. The chart shows SOL on an ascending trendline that has provided reliable support. If this holds, the price could head toward $100 and beyond. Analysts target $200 by year end. Strong recovery narrative. But the new crypto opportunity where the real wealth is being built sits at $0.000000186 where three products and confirmed listings create what $49 billion SOL recovery cannot.

The People Who Build Wealth in Crypto Are Always Inside the New Crypto Before the Crowd and That Entry Is Pepeto Right Now

The race between established tokens and the new crypto is driven by investor sentiment and the adoption of real products. While XRP gets billion dollar institutional backing and SOL signals recovery, Pepeto has taken center stage as a new crypto with the PEPE cofounder building three products that will serve the entire meme coin economy. The SolidProof audit is done. The 194% APY is live. $8.2 million raised in a pumping market. Confirmed exchange listings are approaching. The people who build wealth in crypto are always inside the new crypto before the crowd discovers it.

That new crypto is Pepeto at $0.000000186 right now. Be inside before the listings arrive and millions of new buyers discover what you already found. That is how wealth stories are written in every single cycle. The presale at $0.000000186 is the chapter where your story begins.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What new crypto should I watch in March 2026?

Pepeto at $0.000000186. Three products. PEPE cofounder. $8.2 million raised. Market pumping. Confirmed listings approaching.

Can this new crypto outperform XRP and SOL?

XRP targets $4 for 178%. SOL targets $200 for 2.3x. Pepeto targets 269x to 537x. Presale pricing creates different outcomes.

Is the new crypto entry still available?

Yes at $0.000000186. Stages reprice permanently. The 194% APY compounds daily. Confirmed listings approach.

Follow Pepeto on X and Telegram for community updates.

Sources: Bloomberg | CoinDesk