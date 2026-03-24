My BVI x Superyacht Itinerary Linking St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands

My BVI Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, is highlighting a superyacht itinerary connecting St. Maarten, St. Barts, the British Virgin Islands, and St. Thomas as more charter clients look to combine high-energy Caribbean hotspots with the BVI’s relaxed island-hopping experience.

The British Virgin Islands have long been associated with catamaran sailing, short passages, and relaxed island-hopping. My BVI Charter says that remains true, but it is also seeing more interest from higher-end charter clients who want to experience the same cruising grounds aboard larger motor yachts and superyachts, often as part of a wider itinerary that begins in St. Maarten or St. Barts before continuing into the BVI.

According to My BVI Charter, that shift is helping redefine what a premium BVI yacht charter can look like. Rather than treating the British Virgin Islands as a stand-alone sailing destination, some guests are now combining the region’s better-known high-energy hotspots with the BVI’s more laid-back atmosphere, creating a two-part Caribbean itinerary that blends nightlife, dining, beach clubs, and quieter anchorages into a single trip.

“We are seeing more guests ask for a charter that gives them two distinct experiences in one vacation,” said Daniel Asmus, Owner and Charter Broker at My BVI Charter. “They may want to begin with the pace and social scene of St. Barts, then wake up the next morning in the British Virgin Islands and spend the rest of the trip enjoying a much more relaxed style of cruising.”

This is where larger yachts are becoming more relevant to the region. While the BVI remains one of the easiest places in the Caribbean for short-hop cruising, relatively few larger yachts are permanently based there. My BVI Charter notes that many vessels used for a BVI motor yacht charter or superyacht charter BVI itinerary are typically staged from hubs such as St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Martin, or St. Barts, where larger marinas and supporting infrastructure are better suited to bigger yachts.

To reflect that demand, the company has built a dedicated 10-day Caribbean superyacht itinerary linking St. Maarten, St. Barts, the British Virgin Islands, and St. Thomas. The route is designed for larger motor yachts and superyachts that can comfortably handle the longer open-water legs, including the overnight run that allows guests to enjoy St. Barts and then arrive in the BVI by morning without losing valuable vacation time in transit.

YOUTUBE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFnnZ-xl6Xk&t=1s

“As a charter route, it works because each destination plays a different role,” Asmus said. “St. Maarten is practical for arrivals and provisioning, St. Barts brings a polished social element, and the British Virgin Islands deliver the easy island-to-island cruising that clients still talk about long after the trip ends.”

My BVI Charter says this format has become especially appealing around the festive season, when some travelers choose to spend New Year’s in St. Barts before continuing on to the British Virgin Islands for a more relaxed second half of the charter. In that sense, the company sees the BVI not as an alternative to the region’s luxury hotspots, but as a natural complement to them.

The company also points to increased interest in yacht options that fit this style of travel, with clients browsing luxury yacht charters in the British Virgin Islands alongside more traditional island-focused itineraries. Recommended motor yacht options featured by My BVI Charter include vessels such as Cool Breeze, Catalana, Chillaxin, and Vivace, which the company says appeal to guests looking for greater speed, privacy, and service while still keeping the British Virgin Islands at the center of the experience.

At the same time, My BVI Charter says the fundamentals of the destination remain unchanged. The BVI still offers the sheltered anchorages, short cruising distances, beach bars, snorkeling stops, and easy rhythm that made it one of the Caribbean’s best-known charter grounds in the first place. What is changing, according to the company, is the type of guest increasingly looking to enjoy that experience.

“We still see the BVI as one of the Caribbean’s most naturally rewarding charter destinations,” Asmus added. “What is changing is that more clients now want to arrive there on larger yachts, with a broader itinerary around it. That is why we are putting more focus on motor yachts, superyachts, and routes that connect the British Virgin Islands with St. Barths, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas.”

Travelers interested in tailored BVI yacht charter itineraries, motor yachts, and superyacht routes can explore the latest options through My BVI Charter.

Contact Information

Business Name: MyBVICharter operated by DMA Yachting

Contact Name: Mo Pristas

Contact Email: mo@dmayachting.com

Website URL: https://mybvicharter.com

Country: USA