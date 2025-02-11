Masader Launches “Thamaneya”: An Industry-Specific AI-Powered ESG & Climate Digital Solution- Redefining Sustainability Reporting through Gamification

Riyadh, KSA, 11th February 2025, Masader Environmental and Energy Services (S.A.E.), a leader in sustainability and ESG consultancy, proudly announces the launch of Thamaneya, an advanced AI-powered digital solution designed to transform sustainability reporting and climate disclosures. With over 25 years of expertise in sustainability consultancy, Masader has pioneered industry-specific solutions that bridge the gap between regulatory requirements, corporate sustainability goals, and global best practices.

Revolutionizing ESG & Climate Reporting with Industry-Specific AI and Gamification

As sustainability reporting becomes more complex and data-driven, organizations across industries face mounting pressure to ensure transparency, compliance, and strategic alignment. Thamaneya is engineered to meet these challenges head-on, providing companies with a sector-specific, AI-powered platform that simplifies and enhances ESG and climate disclosures.

Unlike generic reporting tools, Thamaneya speaks the language of your sector, integrating industry-specific insights, regulations, and best practices. This ensures that your reports are compliant while also being strategically aligned with your operational and regulatory landscape.

A Game-Changer in Sustainability Benchmarking & Compliance

Thamaneya goes beyond automation—it redefines sustainability reporting through:

AI-Driven Customization – Tailored to each industry, ensuring relevance and precision in sustainability disclosures.

compare, strategize, and lead in ESG performance.

Gamification for Workforce Engagement – Recent reports revealed that 59% of millennials and 66% of Gen Z expect digital and gamified engagement tools in the workplace . Thamaneya leverages gamification to increase user participation, improve data accuracy, and make sustainability reporting an intuitive, interactive experience .

Global Compliance & Certification – Fully accredited for the use of GRI Standards and integrated with major frameworks, including IFRS® Sustainability Disclosure Standards, SASB®, and SICS.

– Fully accredited for the use of and integrated with major frameworks, including . Verified & Validated by GRI – Ensuring credibility, accuracy, and alignment with global reporting standards.

– Ensuring credibility, accuracy, and alignment with global reporting standards. Seamless Integration with Masader’s ESG Certification Services – Organizations can validate and certify their reports with Masader, reinforcing trust and transparency in their ESG disclosures.

Redefining Sustainability Standards with Precision

By leveraging Masader’s extensive experience in sustainability consultancy, Thamaneya serves as a true enabler of corporate ESG transformation. Its intuitive, AI-driven adaptability empowers organizations to achieve consistency, comparability, and transparency in their sustainability reports—setting new industry benchmarks for sustainable leadership.

“For over a decade, Masader has been at the forefront of sustainability and ESG consulting, helping organizations navigate complex environmental and social challenges”, said Dr. Abdelhamid Beshara, Founder & CEO of Masader. “With Thamaneya, we are taking this expertise to the next level—providing a

cutting-edge digital solution that not only ensures compliance but also transforms sustainability reporting into an engaging, intuitive, and interactive experience. By integrating gamification elements, Thamaneya speaks to the evolving workforce—millennials, Gen Z, and soon Gen Alpha—who thrive on digital engagement, real-time insights, and dynamic user experiences. We want to foster a higher participation, better data accuracy, and a culture of sustainability embedded within organizations, empowering businesses to lead with confidence in ESG and climate disclosures.”

About Masader

Masader is a leading multi-disciplinary sustainability consultancy based in Cairo and Dubai. We build your tailored ESG task force and infrastructure, providing you with innovative bespoke services Our expertise extends beyond Sustainability Reporting—covering Climate Change, Environmental and Social Management, Green Building, Sustainable Products and Energy Management.

In 2025, Masader launched the first trilingual Game-based Sustainability Software in the world, a state-of-the-art Integrated ESG & Climate Reporting and Management digital tools, offering both cloud-based and on-premises solutions to streamline sustainability tracking, reporting, and automated AI consultancy built in-house based on our extensive experience.

Masader holds an impressive portfolio of accreditations and certifications, solidifying its position as a regional leader in sustainability and climate consulting. These include the GRI Certified Training, Software and Tools Partner certification; License for IFRS® Sustainability Disclosure Standards; AA1000AS Licensed Assurance Provider, Licensed SASB Accreditation for Framework Integration, supporting the Task Force on

Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We are also proud to have led groundbreaking national projects—including the greenhouse gas inventory for Egypt’s first biennial transparency report (2024) & UN COP 27 decarbonization plan and sustainability report (2022).

Our impact extends beyond numbers—we help businesses not only meet global sustainability benchmarks but also align with the unique needs and expectations of their local markets. With a world-class team of GRI-certified, finance professionals accredited Climate and green building professionals, and environmental and social experts, Masader is reshaping the sustainability landscape across Egypt, Middle East and Africa.

For more information about Thamaneya and how it can transform your sustainability reporting, visit

www.be-masader.com or contact info@be-masader.com

