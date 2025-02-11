AIBC Eurasia celebrates its fifth anniversary in Dubai

Taking place in Dubai on the 23rd to 25th of February at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, the three-day summit is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Dubai, UAE, 11th February 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, First held in 2021, SIGMA Eurasia’s Dubai summit marked a historic milestone as the Group’s first official event outside Malta, standing out amongst the community as one of the few events still able to take place during the pandemic.

At a time of great uncertainty globally, the emirate was key in providing the international community with stability, its doors remaining open to business, and, crucially, one of the only places to agree to host a large-scale event. Five years on and the event has continued to grow. 2025’s expanded floor plan comfortably accommodates 14,000 delegates – a significant leap from the 4,500 welcomed during the first show.

This conference in Dubai centers on cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, AI, fintech, IoT, quantum computing, and big data. Showcasing influential speakers, esteemed guest lists, and key government officials, Dubai demonstrates its unwavering commitment to leading the technological frontier. As a hub for pioneering innovators, visionary business leaders, and elite thinkers, Dubai is a dominant force in the MENA region, transforming ambitious business aspirations into towering realities.

AIBC Eurasia continues to be a pivotal event for professionals in emerging technologies, fostering collaboration and showcasing advancements in AI and blockchain sectors.

Dubai’s future-looking economic vision has undoubtedly pushed the emirate to the forefront of the business world, with business-friendly regulation schemes, government support, and attractive taxation benefits. With the UAE ahead of the curve when it comes to frontier industries such as AI and Blockchain, the event offers unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs from across the globe to network and share ideas with like-minded delegates.

As part of a strategic partnership with Affiliate World, their conferences will be held back-to-back with the Eurasia summit. This alignment enhances the event by giving operators access to a network of 5,000 super affiliates in the same location. By fostering this synergy, the collaboration bridges the gap with top-tier affiliates, enriching the experience for all attendees. Delegates benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities, while operators gain valuable connections with key industry players. This partnership elevates the event’s value, making it a must-attend occasion for anyone seeking to thrive in the sector.