IonQ and GDIT Collaborate to Accelerate Quantum Solutions in the U.S.

IonQ and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) have collaborated to accelerate quantum solutions for customers in the U.S.

IonQ also announced a new $54.5 million contract with existing customers U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation.

IonQ and GDIT Collaborate.

IonQ, a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, in a news report on Monday, said that it has partnered with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, to bring the power of quantum computing to government and defense sectors.

The two companies will co-develop and market advanced quantum processing and networking applications to tackle high-impact use cases, including quantum AI extensions, resource optimization, and anomaly detection, IonQ said.

Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT, commented, “Quantum computing represents a transformative opportunity for our government clients to solve previously impossible challenges. This expanded partnership will enable us to harness the next generation of computational power to deliver innovative solutions that address critical mission needs.”

Rima Alameddine, IonQ’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, “By partnering with GDIT, we will accelerate quantum computing adoption in the government, continuing IonQ’s consistent market growth. This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies. It allows us to leverage our combined capabilities to introduce quantum computing to government and defense sectors, supporting high-priority projects. We are excited to work closely with and learn from the experts at GDIT.”

Other announcements

According to the report, recently IonQ announced a new $54.5 million contract with existing customers U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), which marked the largest 2024 quantum contract award in the U.S. IonQ also won a $5.7 million contract for a first-of-its-kind, multi-node, blind quantum computing system initiative for the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS).

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About GDIT

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.