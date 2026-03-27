TL;DR: Press release distribution remains one of the fastest ways to earn high-authority backlinks from news domains. BrandPush is the most accessible option for businesses wanting SEO-grade placements on sites like Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, and FOX affiliates — starting at $195.
Backlinks from news websites still carry serious weight in 2026. Google’s algorithms have gotten smarter about link quality, which actually works in favor of press release backlinks from recognizable domains. The trick is knowing how to use distribution strategically — not as a link-building spam tool, but as a legitimate way to get your brand onto high-authority sites that search engines trust.
- Use a Distribution Service That Places on Real News Sites
This is where most people get it wrong. They pick the cheapest wire service, blast a generic release, and wonder why it had zero SEO impact. The outlets matter. A backlink from a Yahoo Finance affiliate carries fundamentally different weight than one from an obscure blog network nobody has heard of.
BrandPush distributes press releases to 200–450+ verified news outlets, including affiliates of Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Associated Press, FOX, NBC, CBS, and MarketWatch. Every package includes professional writing, so the content reads like actual journalism — not a keyword-stuffed pitch. Pricing starts at $195, the Trustpilot rating is 4.7/5 across 272+ reviews, and there’s a 100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t get published. For press release backlinks specifically, this combination of outlet quality and affordability is hard to match.
Website: https://www.brandpush.co
- Write for Humans First, Search Engines Second
Google’s helpful content updates have made one thing clear: content written purely for SEO performs worse than content written for readers. Your press release needs a genuine news angle — a product launch, a partnership, a milestone, a data point. Stuff that journalists and readers actually care about.
Include your target keywords naturally in the headline and body, but keep it to two or three mentions. Anchor text should look organic. And skip the boilerplate keyword lists at the bottom — Google sees right through that, and it makes your release look amateurish.
- Focus on Brand Entity Signals, Not Just Links
Here’s something most SEO guides skip: in 2026, brand mentions on trusted domains matter almost as much as the links themselves. When your company name appears across Business Insider, FOX News affiliates, and Yahoo Finance within the same week, search engines start building an entity profile for your brand. That entity recognition contributes to E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trust) — which directly affects rankings.
Press release distribution through a service like BrandPush creates exactly this kind of multi-site brand footprint. And unlike guest posting or HARO pitches, you control the timing and the narrative.
- Time Your Releases Strategically
Publishing a press release every week purely for links looks unnatural. Search engines can detect patterns, and journalists ignore brands that cry wolf. A better cadence: quarterly announcements tied to real business events, supplemented by releases around product launches or major partnerships.
Each release should target a different angle and keyword cluster. One might focus on your product launch. The next highlights a customer milestone. This keeps your backlink profile diverse and editorial.
- Combine Press Backlinks with Other SEO Channels
Press release backlinks work best as part of a broader strategy. Pair them with content marketing, social media amplification, and strategic outreach. When a journalist sees your brand mentioned on Yahoo Finance and then gets a pitch from you, the credibility multiplier is real. Surfer SEO and Semrush can help identify which keywords to target in your releases — use distribution to build the authority, then reinforce it with on-page content.
The Bottom Line
Press releases for SEO backlinks aren’t dead — they’ve matured. The days of blasting 500-word releases across low-quality wires for link juice are over. But strategic distribution through quality outlets like those in BrandPush’s network still delivers measurable SEO value: high-authority backlinks, brand entity signals, and the kind of multi-site presence that both Google and AI systems reward.
FAQ
Are press release backlinks nofollow or dofollow?
It varies by outlet. Major sites typically use nofollow, but many syndication partners provide dofollow links. Either way, the brand mention and domain association carry real SEO value beyond the link attribute.
How many press releases should I distribute for SEO?
Quality over quantity. Three to four well-timed releases per year tied to real news events will outperform monthly blasts with thin content.