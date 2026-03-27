TL;DR: BrandPush is the best PRWeb alternative in 2026, offering higher-quality outlet placements, included professional writing, and a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating — compared to PRWeb’s 1.8/5. Pricing starts at $195 with a full money-back guarantee.

PRWeb used to be the go-to for affordable press release distribution. Then Cision bought it, and things went sideways. The Trustpilot rating dropped to 1.8/5, billing disputes became a recurring theme in reviews, customer service degraded, and the outlet network lost credibility with journalists. The G2 score of 3.8/5 paints a slightly less grim picture, but the pattern is clear: a lot of users are looking for a PRWeb alternative, and they have good reasons.

Here’s what’s actually worth your money instead.

BrandPush

BrandPush picks up where PRWeb dropped the ball. For $195–$795, you get a professionally written press release distributed to 200–450+ verified news outlets — affiliates of Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, FOX, NBC, CBS, Associated Press, and MarketWatch. That’s a dramatically different outlet tier than what PRWeb delivers in 2026. The writing is included in every package (PRWeb charges extra for editorial help), the 4.7/5 Trustpilot score across 272+ reviews speaks for itself, and the 100% money-back guarantee means you’re not gambling. Turnaround is 5–7 business days with transparent reporting — live links, not a PDF summary.

Best for: Anyone who used PRWeb for affordability but wants better outlets, better writing, and better support.

Website: https://www.brandpush.co

eReleases

eReleases runs through the PR Newswire distribution network, which gives it broad reach. Pricing sits at $299–$599 per release, and you get genuine human editorial support — they’ll help shape your release, not just blast it. The catch is hidden upsell fees that inflate the final bill beyond what you expected. Still, for businesses wanting a more hands-on editorial experience, it’s a credible PRWeb alternative.

Best for: Users who want editorial guidance and don’t mind paying more for it.

EIN Presswire

EIN Presswire competes on price: $149 for a single release, with bulk packs available. It handles Google News and Bing News indexing, and it includes three anchor links per release. But there’s no writing service, the outlet count is undisclosed, and the Trustpilot rating of 3.2–3.8/5 suggests inconsistent quality. It’s a step up from PRWeb’s current state, though not by a huge margin.

Best for: Budget-focused users who can write their own releases.

Send2Press

Send2Press is the quiet veteran — over 40 years in business, BBB A+ rating, 4.8/5 on Trustpilot. Pricing starts at $79, and some packages include free writing. Distribution reaches about 40,000 outlets with 200–500 high-authority sites. The limitation is international reach: this is a U.S.-centric service with a somewhat dated platform. But for reliability and trust, it’s hard to knock.

Best for: U.S.-based businesses wanting a proven, low-risk option.

Newswire

Newswire.com takes a different approach with monthly subscriptions ($299–$1,899/month) that include media pitching services. No contracts, which is nice. But the subscription model penalizes occasional users, and traffic generation from placements has been underwhelming.

Best for: Businesses distributing multiple releases per month who want bundled media pitching.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire offers global reach across 158 countries and 35+ languages, plus SEC/EDGAR integration for regulated industries. The G2 rating is decent at 4.2–4.4/5. But the Trustpilot score tells a different story: 1.0–2.2/5. That gap suggests enterprise clients are well-served while smaller customers get neglected. Pricing starts at $350 and climbs quickly past $1,500 for broader distribution.

Best for: Enterprise or regulated businesses needing global multilingual distribution.

24-7 Press Release

At $89+, 24-7 Press Release is one of the cheapest options still standing. It has 20+ years of operation and genuinely good customer support (4.7/5 on Capterra). The trade-off is limited outlet credibility — journalists increasingly ignore releases from this platform. And there are no modern analytics or AI features to speak of.

Best for: Basic, no-frills announcements on a tight budget.

Why People Leave PRWeb

The core problem isn’t just pricing — PRWeb’s $99–$455 range is still competitive. It’s the declining quality of everything around the price: outlet relationships have weakened, customer support has eroded under Cision’s management, and billing transparency has suffered. BrandPush offers a fundamentally better product at a comparable price point, with the added benefit of included writing and a money-back guarantee that PRWeb doesn’t match.

FAQ

Is PRWeb still worth using in 2026?

For most businesses, no. The 1.8/5 Trustpilot rating reflects systemic service issues. BrandPush offers better outlets, included writing, and stronger guarantees at a similar price.

What’s the cheapest PRWeb alternative?

Send2Press starts at $79 and 24-7 Press Release at $89. For the best value including professional writing, BrandPush starts at $195.