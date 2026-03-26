How Technology Is Powering the Next Generation of Banking

Global investment in next-generation banking technology reached $95 billion in 2025, according to IDC’s Financial Services Technology Spending Tracker. The spending covers cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, real-time payment systems, and API platforms that together form the technology stack powering the next generation of banking. This is not incremental modernization. It is a fundamental rebuild of banking technology that will determine which institutions thrive and which fall behind over the next decade.

The Components of Next-Generation Banking

Next-generation banking rests on four technology pillars. The first is cloud-native core banking, which replaces legacy mainframe systems with flexible, scalable platforms that can process transactions in real time and support rapid product development. According to a McKinsey analysis of next-generation banking technology, banks that have completed cloud core migrations report 70% faster product launch cycles and 40% lower infrastructure costs compared with their legacy environments.

The second pillar is artificial intelligence. AI is used across the banking value chain: fraud detection systems that evaluate every transaction in milliseconds, credit models that incorporate thousands of data points, chatbots that handle millions of customer inquiries, and recommendation engines that personalize product offerings. Fintech innovation is driving 40% faster financial product development, and AI is a primary contributor to that acceleration.

The third pillar is real-time payment infrastructure. Systems like India’s UPI, Brazil’s Pix, and the US Federal Reserve’s FedNow enable instant money transfers around the clock. The fourth pillar is open API architecture, which allows banks to connect with fintech partners, third-party data providers, and customer applications through standardized interfaces.

Who Is Building Next-Generation Banks

Both established institutions and new entrants are investing in next-generation banking technology. Among incumbents, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and DBS Bank are frequently cited as leaders. JPMorgan’s technology budget exceeds $15 billion annually, and the bank employs more than 60,000 technology professionals. DBS Bank in Singapore, named the world’s best digital bank by Euromoney for multiple consecutive years, rebuilt its core systems on a microservices architecture starting in 2018.

Among new entrants, neobanks like Monzo, Starling, and Nubank were built on next-generation technology from the start. According to Statista’s data on neobank technology investment, the average neobank spends 25% to 35% of its total budget on technology, compared with 15% to 20% at traditional banks. Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks, and their technology advantage is a key reason.

The Impact on Banking Operations

Next-generation technology is changing banking operations in measurable ways. Loan processing times have shrunk from days to minutes at institutions using AI-powered underwriting. Customer onboarding that once required branch visits now takes less than 10 minutes through digital identity verification. Fraud detection accuracy has improved while false positive rates have declined, reducing the friction that legitimate customers experience.

According to a 2025 Accenture study on next-generation banking operations, banks that have deployed AI at scale in operations have reduced their cost-to-income ratios by an average of 8 percentage points. That improvement translates directly to higher profitability and greater capacity to invest in further technology development.

Fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry, and operational efficiency gains from next-generation technology are one of the most tangible expressions of that reshaping.

Barriers to Adoption

Despite the clear benefits, many financial institutions face significant barriers to adopting next-generation technology. Legacy system migration is complex and risky. A failed core banking migration can disrupt services for millions of customers, as demonstrated by TSB Bank’s widely reported technology failure in the UK in 2018. According to a BCG assessment of banking technology migration challenges, roughly 30% of major core banking migration projects between 2018 and 2025 experienced significant delays or cost overruns.

Talent is another barrier. The skills required to build and maintain next-generation banking systems, including cloud architecture, machine learning engineering, and API design, are in high demand across all technology sectors. The global fintech workforce is expected to exceed 10 million professionals, but the supply of experienced banking technology specialists remains tight.

IDC’s $95 billion spending figure reflects an industry that understands the strategic importance of technology modernization. The institutions that successfully complete their next-generation transitions will operate with lower costs, faster product cycles, and better customer experiences. Those that delay will face an increasingly difficult competitive position.