How Machine Learning Is Changing Credit Risk Assessment

Machine learning credit models now evaluate 42% of all consumer and small business loan applications globally, up from 18% in 2021, according to Experian. The shift from traditional statistical models to ML-based assessment has expanded lending access to 340 million previously excluded borrowers while simultaneously reducing default rates at the institutions that have adopted the technology. The dual improvement — more approvals with fewer defaults — represents the clearest demonstration of ML’s impact on any financial services function.

The Limitations of Traditional Credit Scoring

Traditional credit scoring relies on logistic regression models trained on a narrow set of variables: payment history, outstanding debt, length of credit history, new credit inquiries, and credit mix. The FICO model, which has dominated consumer lending since 1989, uses fewer than 30 features to produce a three-digit score. The approach works well for borrowers with extensive credit histories in developed markets but fails for three large populations: the 1.7 billion adults with no formal credit history, the hundreds of millions with “thin files” (too few credit accounts to generate a reliable score), and borrowers whose creditworthiness has changed faster than their credit report reflects.

According to World Bank data, traditional credit scoring excludes approximately 45% of the global adult population from formal lending. The exclusion is not because these individuals are high risk — many have stable incomes and responsible financial behaviour — but because the traditional models lack the data to evaluate them. ML models address this gap by analysing alternative data sources that traditional scoring ignores.

How ML Models Assess Credit Risk Differently

Machine learning credit models evaluate hundreds or thousands of features rather than the 20-30 used by traditional scorecards. These features include transaction velocity and patterns (how frequently and consistently someone receives income and makes payments), digital behaviour signals (app usage patterns that correlate with financial stability), utility and rent payment history, mobile phone usage patterns, and employment continuity indicators.

According to McKinsey, ML credit models identify 15-25% more creditworthy borrowers from the same applicant pool than traditional models, while maintaining or improving the overall portfolio’s performance. The improvement comes from the models’ ability to find complex, non-linear patterns in the data — interactions between variables that logistic regression cannot capture.

Fintech lenders have been the earliest and most aggressive adopters of ML credit models because they face the strongest incentive: they cannot compete for prime borrowers against established banks with lower cost of capital, so they must find creditworthy borrowers that traditional models overlook. According to CB Insights, fintech lenders using ML models approve 35% more applicants than traditional lenders while reporting default rates that are 10-15% lower.

The Regulatory Landscape for ML Credit Models

Regulators are developing frameworks that balance the benefits of ML credit assessment against concerns about fairness, transparency, and bias. The EU AI Act classifies credit scoring AI as “high risk,” requiring documentation, testing for discriminatory outcomes, and the ability to explain individual decisions. US regulators have issued guidance requiring lenders to provide specific reasons when ML models deny credit — a technical challenge because complex models do not naturally produce the kind of simple explanations that adverse action notices require.

The regulatory requirements are driving innovation in explainable AI. Companies like fintech platforms that solve the explainability challenge — building ML models that are both accurate and interpretable — will have significant advantages in regulated markets. According to Forrester Research, 67% of financial regulators have indicated that they will require some form of model explainability for ML-based credit decisions by 2027.

For venture-backed fintech lenders, ML credit capabilities are the most important technology asset in the company. The model’s accuracy determines default rates, which determine profitability, which determines the cost of capital, which determines competitive pricing. A fintech lender with a superior ML credit model has a structural advantage at every stage of the business — and as the model improves with each loan cycle’s performance data, that advantage compounds. Lenders serving digital banking customers who expect instant decisions have no alternative to ML — the speed and scale requirements make manual or rule-based underwriting impossible.