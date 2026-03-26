How Fintech Is Influencing the Future of Digital Commerce

Digital commerce transactions processed through fintech-powered payment systems reached $9.4 trillion globally in 2025, according to Worldpay’s Global Payments Report. Fintech companies now process the majority of e-commerce payments in most major markets, and their influence extends well beyond checkout to areas like buy-now-pay-later financing, merchant lending, and cross-border trade settlement. The infrastructure of digital commerce is increasingly fintech infrastructure.

The Fintech-Commerce Connection

The relationship between fintech and digital commerce has deepened significantly since 2020. When the pandemic accelerated e-commerce adoption, fintech payment processors were the primary beneficiaries. Stripe, which powers payments for millions of online businesses, processed $1 trillion in total payment volume in 2024 alone, according to the company’s public disclosures. Adyen, the Amsterdam-based processor, handled $970 billion in payment volume in 2025.

But the connection goes beyond payment processing. Fintech companies are now embedded at multiple points in the commerce value chain. The global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030, and much of that growth is driven by financial services integrated directly into e-commerce platforms. Shopify offers its merchants banking, lending, and payment services. Amazon has built its own lending program for sellers. These are fundamentally fintech operations embedded within commerce platforms.

According to a McKinsey analysis of embedded finance, the revenue opportunity for financial services embedded in non-financial platforms could reach $230 billion by 2028 in North America alone.

Buy-Now-Pay-Later and Consumer Financing

One of the most visible intersections of fintech and commerce is buy-now-pay-later (BNPL). The global BNPL market reached $576 billion in transaction volume in 2025, according to Statista’s BNPL market data. Companies like Klarna, Affirm, and Afterpay (now owned by Block) have made installment financing a standard option at millions of online merchants.

BNPL has changed consumer expectations around checkout. In markets like Sweden and Australia, more than 20% of all online purchases involve some form of installment payment. In the US, BNPL usage has grown to approximately 15% of online transactions, up from less than 3% in 2019. 60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services, and BNPL is one of the products driving that preference.

The BNPL model is also evolving. Klarna now offers a full banking app with savings accounts, money management tools, and loyalty programs alongside its installment products. Affirm has expanded into high-value purchases including travel and healthcare. These expansions reflect a broader trend of fintech companies using commerce as an entry point to build comprehensive financial relationships with consumers.

Cross-Border Commerce and Payments

Cross-border e-commerce is one of the fastest-growing segments of digital trade, and fintech is the primary enabler. According to a BCG report on cross-border payments, cross-border e-commerce sales reached $3.3 trillion in 2025, growing at roughly 25% per year. Fintech platforms like Payoneer, Wise (formerly TransferWise), and Airwallex handle the currency conversion, compliance, and settlement that make these transactions possible.

Digital wallet usage has reached more than 4 billion users worldwide, and wallets are becoming the default payment method for cross-border purchases in many Asian and Latin American markets. Alipay and WeChat Pay together process more than $20 trillion in annual payment volume, much of it tied to commerce activity.

Real-time payment networks are also changing the speed of cross-border settlement. India’s UPI, Brazil’s Pix, and the EU’s SEPA Instant system all enable near-instant domestic payments, and efforts are underway to connect these networks for cross-border transactions. The Bank for International Settlements is coordinating Project Nexus, which aims to link national instant payment systems across multiple countries.

Merchant Services and Small Business Tools

Fintech is also reshaping how merchants operate. Square (now Block), Toast, and SumUp provide small businesses with integrated point-of-sale systems, inventory management, payroll, and lending, all through a single platform. According to Accenture’s research on small business digital payments, 68% of small businesses in developed markets now use at least one fintech-powered tool for their operations.

Fintech infrastructure platforms represent a $150 billion opportunity, and much of that value is in the middleware and APIs that connect merchants to payment networks, banks, and financial services. Plaid, Marqeta, and Galileo all provide infrastructure that enables commerce platforms to offer financial services without building them from scratch.

The $9.4 trillion in fintech-processed commerce transactions in 2025 is likely to grow to $15 trillion by the end of the decade. As embedded finance, BNPL, and cross-border payments continue to mature, the line between fintech and digital commerce will become even harder to distinguish.