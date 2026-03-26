How Fintech Is Changing the Way Financial Services Are Delivered

The average consumer now interacts with financial services 3.2 times per day, according to a 2025 Bain & Company survey of 30,000 consumers across 15 countries. A decade ago, that number was 0.8 times per day. The increase is driven almost entirely by fintech-enabled delivery channels, including mobile apps, embedded financial features within non-financial platforms, and real-time notifications, that have made financial interactions frictionless enough to become part of daily routines rather than periodic chores.

From Periodic Transactions to Continuous Engagement

Traditional financial services were delivered through episodic interactions. A customer visited a bank branch to open an account, applied for a loan through a multi-step paper process, or called a customer service line to resolve a dispute. These interactions were infrequent and often frustrating. Fintech has compressed those interactions into continuous, ambient engagement.

A consumer might check their balance through a push notification, round up a purchase into a savings account automatically, receive a spending insight from their banking app, and make a peer-to-peer payment, all before lunch. According to a McKinsey study on financial engagement patterns, customers who interact with their financial provider more than once daily have 3.5 times higher retention rates and generate 2.8 times more revenue than those who interact weekly.

60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services, and that preference is driving a fundamental redesign of how every financial product is delivered.

Mobile-First Delivery

Mobile devices are now the primary channel for financial services delivery in most markets. According to Statista’s data on mobile banking penetration, 76% of adults in developed markets and 52% in developing markets used mobile banking in 2025. In markets like South Korea, Sweden, and Kenya, mobile banking penetration exceeded 90%.

The quality of mobile financial experiences has improved dramatically. Early mobile banking apps were simplified versions of web interfaces. Current apps offer full account management, AI-powered financial advice, biometric security, peer-to-peer payments, investment trading, and insurance purchasing. Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks in large part because they were designed as mobile-first products, without the constraints of adapting desktop or branch-based processes for small screens.

Voice-based financial services are also emerging. Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri can now handle basic banking inquiries and payments. According to a 2025 Accenture report on voice banking, 18% of banking customers in the US had used voice commands for financial tasks at least once, up from 6% in 2022.

Embedded Financial Services

One of the most significant changes in financial services delivery is the embedding of financial products within non-financial platforms. When a consumer buys a product on Shopify and is offered a payment plan at checkout, that is embedded lending. When an Uber driver receives an instant payout at the end of a shift, that is embedded banking. When a Tesla owner is offered insurance through the car’s dashboard, that is embedded insurance.

The global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030. The appeal of embedded finance is that it delivers financial services at the point of need, eliminating the friction of switching between applications or providers. According to a BCG analysis of embedded finance as a distribution model, embedded financial products convert at 3 to 5 times the rate of standalone financial products because they are offered at the moment of highest intent.

Real-Time and Predictive Services

Financial services delivery is also becoming more proactive. Instead of waiting for customers to initiate transactions, fintech platforms are using AI to anticipate needs and offer solutions. A banking app might notice that a customer’s rent payment is due in two days but their balance is insufficient, and proactively offer a short-term credit line. A savings app might detect that a user received a larger-than-usual paycheck and suggest increasing their savings transfer.

Real-time fraud detection has also changed delivery. Fintech innovation is driving 40% faster financial product development, and real-time risk assessment is one of the areas where speed improvements have been most visible. Transactions that would have taken hours to verify a decade ago are now assessed in milliseconds.

Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and most of those customers will experience financial services primarily through mobile apps, embedded features, and AI-driven proactive recommendations rather than through branches or call centers.

Bain’s finding that financial interactions have quadrupled in frequency over a decade captures the essence of the delivery transformation. Financial services are no longer something consumers do. They are something that happens continuously in the background of daily life.