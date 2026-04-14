HashDT Gains Traction with Agentic AI-Powered Stablecoin Banking Platform

SINGAPORE — HashDT, the B2B stablecoin banking platform, is gaining traction across exchanges, fintechs, neobanks, and digital asset platforms in Singapore and Canada. Since its global launch in December, the company has onboarded 10 enterprise partners and expanded its platform with AI-powered onboarding, native MCP integration, Card issuance, yield-bearing accounts, global payouts, and remittance services.

HashDT is creating the infrastructure that lets businesses and AI agents move, hold, and spend stablecoins natively.

“We built HashDT to make stablecoin banking real for modern businesses — not just as a holding asset, but as a spending asset,” said Avishek Singh, Co-Founder of HashDT. “The traction we’re seeing from enterprises confirms that demand for programmable stablecoin infrastructure is growing fast.”

HashDT’s platform combines stablecoin card issuance, white-label onboarding, and AI-driven workflow automation in one stack. Businesses can launch branded card programmes through a guided onboarding experience that reduces manual work and accelerates deployment. The platform authorises AI agents to interact directly with card infrastructure, configure spend rules, and trigger programme actions within defined permissions.

HashDT now also offers a broader stablecoin banking stack. This includes yield-bearing accounts that help businesses put idle balances to work, global payout rails for near-real-time cross-border disbursements, and remittance services designed to reduce cost and friction in international transfers.

“We set out to build the infrastructure layer that makes stablecoin banking accessible and programmable,” said Gitesh Athavale, Co-Founder of HashDT. “Cards were the starting point. The broader banking stack is the vision.”

Since launch, HashDT has seen growing activity across multiple partner types in Singapore and Canada, with several integrations moving from onboarding to live deployment in a matter of weeks. The company’s momentum reflects rising demand for stablecoin-native financial infrastructure that supports both traditional business operations and the next generation of AI-enabled workflows.

About HashDT

HashDT is a Canada and Singapore-based B2B financial infrastructure platform enabling businesses to launch stablecoin-linked corporate VISA card programmes, yield-bearing accounts, global payout services, and remittance solutions. With coverage across 200 countries, support for USD, USDC, and USDT settlement, physical and virtual card issuance, AI-powered onboarding, and native MCP integration, HashDT provides the stablecoin banking stack for modern businesses and agentic AI systems.

Media enquiries: marketing@hashdt.com

Sales Enquiries: sales@hashdt.com

Website: www.hashdt.com

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