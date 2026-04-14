UniX AI Panther: The World’s First Mass-Deployable Humanoid Robot Entering Real Household Environments

While most humanoid robots remain confined to laboratory demonstrations or highly structured scenarios, UniX AI’s third-generation humanoid robot Panther is rewriting the history of robotics commercialization.

Video: In Suzhou, UniX AI robot Panther is officially entered households.

Panther： A Day in the Life of a UniX AI Robot Serving Humans

As the world’s first mass-producible commercial service humanoid robot successfully deployed in real household environments—capable of completing continuous, end-to-end task execution—Panther breaks the long-standing industry bottleneck of “demonstration-ready but deployment-limited” robotics. Its core competitiveness lies in real-world task execution across diverse scenarios, which defines UniX AI’s R&D philosophy.

Home Scene Breakthrough, Gaining Strong Investor Recognition

The home environment has long been the ultimate challenge for humanoid robots. Taking home services as the starting point, Panther extends to entertainment performances, elderly care, supermarket shelves, property security, scientific research and education, welcome and guidance, and high-risk scenarios, forming an all-scene commercial layout.

Unlike many companies focusing on “humanoid-like demonstrations,” UniX AI prioritizes real-scene practicality, gathering top global talents to build Panther over two years to address industry pain points.

On the day Panther completed real-home validation, UniX AI Founder and CEO Fengyu Yang unveiled this milestone at the 2026 Morgan Stanley China Summit.

Panther’s technological breakthrough and all-scene commercial roadmap immediately attracted leading USD venture capital firms, regarded as a benchmark for the service robot industry.

A Robot Built for Practical Household Use

Founder of UniX AI, Fengyu Yang, stated: “The ultimate value of humanoid robots is never about looking human—it is about solving real problems like humans.”

This principle distinguishes Panther from its predecessor Wanda 2.0. Not a lab prototype, Panther uses home service validation to expand to diverse fields, relying on the “algorithm × mass-producible hardware × scene-driven” architecture to achieve “one R&D, multi-scene reuse.”

Panther Performs Fine Needle Threading in Embroidery Task

Hardware Upgrade: Generational Leap from Wanda 2.0

Compared with Wanda 2.0, Panther has a comprehensively upgraded hardware core, adapting to multi-scene needs:

Panther full-size humanoid design(1600-1750mm) combined with the world’s first mass-production-grade 8-DoF dual arms delivers human-like dexterity and extended reach, beyond traditional 7-axis robotic arms, enabling more natural motion, robust performance in constrained spaces, and precise, repeatable execution across real-world scenarios

Powered by Panther’s upgraded 48V platform, it provides stronger transient output and greater control margin, ensuring stability and controllability even during high-speed operations.

Together, these capabilities enable reliable performance across real-world scenarios—from household tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and organizing, to commercial services like retail assistance and hospitality, and further into industrial applications including sorting, packing, and light assembly—even in constrained and dynamic environments.

With up to 2070 TOPS computing power and open interfaces, Panther supports real-time AI perception and personalized adaptation for diverse scenarios, facilitating rapid deployment.

Three Self-developed AI Systems: Solving Multi-scene Deployment Difficulties

Panther’s stable operation across 8 fields relies on UniX AI’s three core AI systems, combined with upgraded hardware:

UniFlex Cross-Environment Task Generalizable Imitation Learning Framework

In data-scarce settings, UniFlex decouples perception and control, enabling efficient learning of complex tasks from minimal demonstrations. With a pre-trained multimodal perception model, it improves robustness and cross-environment generalization, showing early emergent capabilities in generalized task execution.

UniTouch Visuo-Tactile Fusion Perception System

UniTouch incorporates tactile sensing into a unified perception framework, supplementing fine manipulation through “vision-generated touch.” This enables more stable and controllable handling of soft and fragile objects, making precision, compliance, and force control practical and deployable engineering capabilities.

UniCortex Long-Horizon Task Planning System

It decomposes complex, multi-step tasks into structured actions, dynamically re-planning in response to environmental changes to ensure robust autonomous execution.

The three systems leverage upgraded hardware to enable end-to-end task execution, highlighting Panther’s clear advantage over comparable wheeled and bipedal robots on the market.

Commercial Strength and Global Strategic Layout

Panther’s breakthrough is built on UniX AI’s proven commercial and engineering capabilities. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Suzhou, the company has already established a mature mass-production system, with its previous-generation Wanda 2.0 achieving stable volume production in 2025 and monthly deliveries exceeding 100 units across security, hospitality, and retail scenarios. UniX AI has also claimed multiple championships at the World Humanoid Robot Games and recently secured nearly 300 million yuan in financing, further validating its technical strength and laying a solid foundation for Panther’s multi-scene deployment. Industry observers highlight that Panther’s large-scale real-world rollout signifies a pivotal industry shift from “demonstration intelligence” to “execution intelligence,” confirming that humanoid robots can achieve scalable cross-scenario applications and cementing UniX AI’s position as a global leader in humanoid robotics. Moving forward, the company will accelerate its global commercialization strategy, targeting high-end home and commercial markets in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. For global investors, Panther’s combination of technological advantages, mass-production capacity, and multi-scene adaptability makes it one of the most promising investment opportunities in the decade ahead.

About UniX AI

UniX AI, a leading global provider of embodied intelligence and humanoid robot solutions, focuses on R&D, mass production and global deployment of general-purpose service robots. Its product portfolio includes Wanda series ，the Martian bipedal robot ,and the newly launched Panther series,with core technologies covering generalization, perception and task planning.

Product details: https://www.unix-group.ai/panther/2023.html

Business inquiries: global@unix-group.ai