Global Blockchain Market Expected to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030

The global blockchain market is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2030, according to a 2024 forecast by Grand View Research. That projection represents a compound annual growth rate of 87.7% from the market’s estimated $20 billion value in 2024. The growth is driven by enterprise adoption, financial services integration, and government investment in distributed ledger technology across more than 50 countries.

How the Blockchain Market Expanded

Blockchain technology moved from cryptocurrency infrastructure to enterprise software between 2018 and 2024. IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services all launched blockchain-as-a-service platforms during this period. By 2024, more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies had explored or deployed blockchain solutions, according to Deloitte’s 2024 Global Blockchain Survey.

Financial services account for the largest share of blockchain spending. Banks spent an estimated $6.7 billion on blockchain technology in 2024, according to IDC. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform processed more than $1 billion in daily transactions by late 2024. HSBC used its blockchain-based platform to settle more than $2.5 trillion in foreign exchange trades during the year. These are production-grade deployments, not pilots.

Supply chain management is the second-largest enterprise use case. Walmart, Maersk, and De Beers use blockchain to track goods from origin to consumer. Walmart’s blockchain system covers more than 500 products across its food supply chain, reducing the time to trace a product’s origin from 7 days to 2.2 seconds, as reported in its corporate filings. Fintech revenue growth at a 23% CAGR is partly driven by these blockchain-based financial applications.

Key Market Segments Within the $1.4 Trillion Projection

The $1.4 trillion figure covers infrastructure, platforms, applications, and services. Infrastructure includes mining hardware, validator nodes, and cloud-based blockchain services. Platforms include layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, as well as enterprise chains like Hyperledger and R3 Corda.

Applications span decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, digital identity, and tokenised assets. DeFi alone locks more than $100 billion in total value across protocols like Aave, Uniswap, and MakerDAO, according to DeFiLlama. NFT markets, which peaked in 2021, have stabilised at roughly $5 billion in annual trading volume. Digital identity solutions from companies like Civic and Spruce are being adopted by governments in Estonia, Singapore, and the UAE.

Services include consulting, integration, and managed blockchain services. PwC, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG all have dedicated blockchain practices. EY has invested more than $600 million in blockchain research and development, including its Nightfall privacy protocol for Ethereum transactions. More than 30,000 fintech companies now operate in sectors where blockchain infrastructure is becoming standard.

Regional Breakdown

North America leads blockchain spending, accounting for approximately 40% of global investment, according to IDC. The United States has the largest concentration of blockchain companies, with more than 2,000 startups and established firms based in New York, San Francisco, and Miami. US spot Bitcoin ETFs, approved in January 2024, attracted more than $50 billion in assets within their first year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China leads in blockchain patent filings, with more than 84,000 patents filed between 2018 and 2024, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. South Korea, Japan, and Singapore have established regulatory frameworks that support blockchain innovation. India’s blockchain market is growing at 46% annually, driven by IT services companies like Infosys and TCS building blockchain solutions for global clients.

Europe’s blockchain market is shaped by regulation. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which took full effect in 2024, created the first comprehensive legal framework for digital assets in a major economy. This regulatory clarity has attracted investment. London, Berlin, Zurich, and Paris are emerging as blockchain hubs, with fintech innovation accelerating across more than 80 countries.

What Drives the Growth to $1.4 Trillion

Three factors explain the projected growth rate. First, tokenisation of real-world assets. BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Goldman Sachs have launched tokenised fund products. Boston Consulting Group estimates that tokenised assets could represent $16 trillion in value by 2030. Second, central bank digital currencies. More than 130 countries are exploring or developing CBDCs, according to the Atlantic Council. China’s digital yuan has processed more than $250 billion in transactions since its pilot began.

Third, scaling solutions are making blockchain technology faster and cheaper. Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake in 2022 reduced its energy consumption by 99.95%, according to the Ethereum Foundation. Layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base now process millions of transactions daily at fees below $0.01. Solana processes more than 4,000 transactions per second at an average cost of $0.00025. These improvements are removing the technical barriers that previously limited enterprise adoption.

The $1.4 trillion projection assumes continued growth in enterprise adoption, regulatory clarity, and technical maturation. The growth from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns over the past decade shows how quickly financial technology markets can scale once infrastructure and regulation align. Blockchain appears to be following a similar trajectory.