From Lines of Code to Boardroom Impact

How Jitin Khanna Is Redefining Enterprise Analytics

Author. Researcher. SAP Architect. IEEE Senior Member Nominee. Two decades at the intersection of data intelligence and global enterprise transformation — the story of a consultant who turns complexity into clarity for Fortune 500 organizations worldwide.

In an era where data is the new currency, few professionals embody the full arc of enterprise analytics transformation quite like Jitin Khanna. With nearly two decades of hands-on experience spanning SAP implementations, cloud analytics, AI/ML research, and intelligent enterprise architecture, Khanna has built a career that places him among the most sought-after SAP analytics consultants in North America — and the world.

Currently serving as a Managing Consultant at IBM Corporation, Khanna has shepherded complex S/4HANA and BW/4HANA rollouts for some of the globe’s most recognizable organizations, including Pfizer Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Gulf State Toyota, and Williams Utilities. His work doesn’t just keep the lights on — it reengineers how these companies see, interpret, and act on their own data.

Now recognized by peers as a candidate for IEEE Senior Member — one of the most prestigious technical distinctions in the engineering world — Khanna’s story is one of sustained excellence, scholarly depth, and an unwavering commitment to advancing the field.

“My job is to make sure executives can walk into a room and make decisions with complete confidence in the data in front of them.”

A Career Built on Bridging Business and Technology

Jitin Khanna’s journey began in 2005 when he graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Gurukul Kangri University in Uttaranchal, India. What followed was a methodical, determined climb through the ranks of the global SAP consulting world.

His early years at Sapient Corporation (2006–2009) placed him at the heart of British Petroleum’s global data reporting operations, where he developed the foundational skills in BW modelling, query design, and data reconciliation that would define his professional identity. After a stint at FCS Software Solutions supporting AMD’s US SAP BI operations, Khanna joined HCL Technologies for a landmark seven-year tenure.

During those years, he led engagements for Royal Mail Group (UK), GlaxoSmithKline (London), Consumers Energy (Michigan), Miller Coors LLC (Milwaukee), and Church & Dwight Co. in New Jersey. Each engagement added a new dimension to his expertise: HANA Native modelling, BODS ETL architecture, BOBJ universes, Tableau dashboards, and global rollout leadership.

Three Full-Cycle SAP Implementations — A Rare Distinction

Among the metrics that define a seasoned SAP professional, few carry more weight than successfully leading a full-cycle implementation from blueprint to go-live. Jitin Khanna has done this not once, not twice, but three times — a distinction that speaks to the depth of his technical acumen and his ability to manage the human dynamics that invariably accompany enterprise transformation.

At JELD-WEN Inc., Khanna served as S/4HANA Analytics Solution Architect for a greenfield global implementation, coordinating with process owners across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia. At Bausch Healthcare, he defined the analytics rollout strategy bridging teams across Asia and North America. And at Glatfelter Inc., he architected a full suite of financial, inventory, and manufacturing analytics using SAP’s newest embedded analytics capabilities.

IBM and the Intelligent Enterprise

Khanna’s appointment at IBM Corporation as a Managing Consultant marked a new chapter — one defined by scale, strategic influence, and global reach across Life Sciences, Automotive, and Chemicals sectors. At IBM, he has served as an SAP Advanced Analytics Solution Architect, guiding rollouts for some of the world’s most complex supply chains and financial operations.

His work has included defining S/4HANA and BW/4HANA analytics strategies across multiple global entities, designing UI/UX frameworks for SAP FIORI applications, and building bespoke analytical models using SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC). He has facilitated workshops for Global ERP Directors across domains including EWM, QM, TM, Manufacturing, and Plant Maintenance — modeling complex datasets for financial entities across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

A key differentiator has been his ability to integrate legacy analytics platforms — including QlikView and Denodo — into modern SAP data landscapes. His work designing custom ABAP-based CDS views, FIORI catalogs, and KPI tiles has enabled real-time decision-making at the C-suite level for clients spanning pharmaceuticals, automotive, utilities, and consumer goods.

“Complexity is only a problem if you don’t have the right framework to break it down. Every business challenge has a data architecture answer.”

Author, Researcher & AI Thought Leader

What distinguishes Jitin Khanna from the broader field of enterprise consultants is a commitment to original scholarship that is exceptionally rare in practice-oriented careers. In 2019, he authored Data Engineering and Privacy in a Smart World — a book that explores the intersection of data infrastructure design and privacy governance in an increasingly connected global economy.

More recently, Khanna contributed to a volume published by CRC Press on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare — positioning him among a select group of practitioners who have crossed over from enterprise consulting into academic publishing. His scholarship demonstrates a role as a thought leader in the integration of AI/ML into robust data governance frameworks.

His published research on deploying Transformer-based models and managing SAP CI/CD data pipelines further underscores a mastery of the evolving synergy between software engineering and data science — a frontier that most consultants study from afar while Khanna is actively shaping it from within.

Architectural Innovation: Beyond Standard Implementations

Khanna’s most impactful contributions often lie in what colleagues describe as “strategic re-engineering” rather than routine implementation. His use of HANA XS UI to revolutionize data integrity processes is a case in point — a bespoke architectural intervention that fundamentally changed how Fortune 500 organizations validate and govern their global reporting data.

This kind of work requires more than technical skill. It demands the ability to look at an existing system, identify its structural limitations, and architect a solution that is simultaneously more elegant and more robust than what came before. It is this quality — architectural foresight applied under real-world constraints — that IBM and Khanna’s global clients have come to rely on.

His technical portfolio spans SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge, SAP Analytics Cloud, Snowflake, AWS Redshift, Qlik Sense, Tableau, R Programming, and PMP Project Management — a breadth that allows him to design solutions aligned with the business outcomes his clients care about most: reduced close cycles, real-time inventory visibility, accurate COGS reporting, and supply chain transparency.

“The enterprise of tomorrow doesn’t have time for yesterday’s data. My work is about making sure the right insight reaches the right person at exactly the right moment.”

Industry Recognition & Professional Service

Khanna’s influence extends well beyond the client engagements that define his day-to-day work. He serves as an Industry Judge for the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards — one of the most respected recognition programs in the data and analytics industry — evaluating the work of organizations and innovators pushing the boundaries of business intelligence globally.

He also serves as a Reviewer for the AICTC 2026 International Conference, contributing his expertise to the peer review process for papers at the forefront of AI and computing research. These roles reflect a professional standing that transcends any single employer or engagement — a recognition by the broader community of his caliber as an evaluator and thought leader.

It is these contributions — alongside his sustained technical excellence and original research — that underpin his nomination for elevation to IEEE Senior Member, a distinction granted to fewer than 10% of the Institute’s global membership.

Global Footprint Across Industries and Continents

Few consultants can claim the cross-industry and cross-continental reach that Jitin Khanna has built over his career. His client work spans:

Oil & Gas and Energy — British Petroleum, Consumers Energy, Williams Utilities

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare — Pfizer Inc., Bausch Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline

Manufacturing and Industrial — JELD-WEN, Glatfelter Inc., Schneider Electric

Consumer Goods and Retail — Miller Coors, Church & Dwight, Axalta Coating

Automotive — Gulf State Toyota

Sports and Entertainment — NBA (National Basketball Association)

This diversity is not accidental. Khanna actively seeks engagements where industry-specific complexity demands creative analytical architecture — where the answers are not in a manual, but in a thoughtful combination of SAP best practices, custom development, and deep business process knowledge spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Mentorship and Building the Next Generation

Beyond his individual contributions, Khanna is recognized for his commitment to developing analytics talent at every stage of the pipeline. Across multiple engagements at IBM and prior firms, he has mentored junior engineers both onshore and offshore — ensuring that high-level technical expertise in SAP S/4HANA and Data Governance is institutionalized within the global engineering community rather than locked inside any single consultant’s expertise.

Former colleagues describe his approach as “patient, rigorous, and deeply practical” — grounded always in the real-world context of live client engagements where the stakes are high and the margin for error is thin.

Looking Ahead: The AI-Powered Enterprise

As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-native architectures increasingly reshape the SAP landscape, Jitin Khanna is already operating at the frontier. His published research on Transformer-based models, his contribution to the CRC Press AI/Healthcare volume, and his current work with SAP Datasphere and SAC place him at the forefront of what analysts predict will define the next decade of enterprise technology.

He sees the convergence of real-time operational data, AI-driven forecasting, and intuitive self-service analytics not as a distant vision, but as a present-tense responsibility — one he brings to every client engagement, every published paper, and every mentorship conversation with the same rigor and conviction that has defined his career since day one.

ABOUT JITIN KHANNA

Jitin Khanna is a Managing Consultant at IBM Corporation and a globally recognized SAP S/4HANA and BW/4HANA Analytics Solution Architect with nearly 20 years of experience across Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, and Automotive sectors. He has led full-cycle SAP implementations and global rollouts across four continents. He is the author of Data Engineering and Privacy in a Smart World (2019) and a contributor to the CRC Press volume on Generative AI in Healthcare. He serves as an Industry Judge for the BIG Awards and a Reviewer for the AICTC 2026 International Conference, and is nominated for elevation to IEEE Senior Member. He is based in Robbinsville, New Jersey, USA.