Fluidstack to Set Up a 1 GW AI Supercomputer in France

Fluidstack has announced plans to set up a 1 GW AI Supercomputer in France.

Takeaway Points

Fluidstack has announced plans to set up a 1 GW AI supercomputer in France.

The agreement was signed by the French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Eric Lombard, the French Minister for Industry and Energy, Marc Feracci, and Fluidstack Co-founder and President, César Maklary.

Fluidstack Phase 1 of the project will be supported by an initial investment of €10 billion (USD 10.36 billion) .

The facility’s Phase 1 will ultimately host close to 500,000 next-generation AI chips.

What did Fluidstack want to build in France?

Fluidstack, the AI Cloud Platform built for the world’s leading AI companies, said on Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the French government to build one of the world’s largest decarbonized AI supercomputers.

The announcement was made at the AI Action Summit in Paris; under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron. The agreement was signed by the French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Eric Lombard; the French Minister for Industry and Energy, Marc Feracci; and Fluidstack Co-founder and President, César Maklary, the report stated.

Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, said, “France is the leading European country in artificial intelligence. Since 2017, we have trained our talents, developed our research, and strengthened our key players in healthcare, space, defense, and large language models. We have a role to play because our nuclear energy is controllable, safe, stable, and decarbonized—ideal for expanding our AI computing capabilities. This €10 billion agreement with Fluidstack embodies my ambition. We must not slow down because the world is accelerating and the battle for innovation is happening now.”

Cesar Maklary, co-founder and president of Fluidstack, commented, “This partnership allows us to rapidly develop the infrastructure needed to support the next wave of AI innovations. Partnering with the French government and global industry leaders, we are creating the most advanced computing capabilities in the world—right here in France. France’s commitment to digital and energy sovereignty makes it the ideal location for such an ambitious project, and I am very proud to be playing a key part in this initiative.”

Phase one of the project

Fluidstack said that Phase 1 of the project will be supported by an initial investment of €10 billion (USD 10.36 billion) and is set to become operational in 2026.

What are the key highlights of the facility?

The company explained that the facility plans to scale beyond 1 GW of dedicated AI compute by 2028. The facility’s Phase 1 will ultimately host close to 500,000 next-generation AI chips and has the ability to create thousands of high-skilled AI research and infrastructure jobs.

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world’s leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 in Oxford University, the company has grown to become a leading AI cloud provider, powering Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs amongst others. With over 100,000 GPUs under management on its platform, Fluidstack enables rapid access to high-performance exa-scale compute within days. Customers trust Fluidstack to deliver best-in-class performance and reliability for multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads.