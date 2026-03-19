Ethereum Price Prediction: Ethereum Foundation Deposits $7.5 Million ETH Into Morpho, Remittix ICO Draws Close To $30 Million

The Ethereum Foundation just moved 3,400 ETH into DeFi lending protocol Morpho, worth roughly $7.5 million at current prices. Every Ethereum price prediction for 2026 reflects confidence in the network, with analyst targets ranging from $3,000 to over $5,000.

However, confidence and returns are two different things. ETH sits above $270 billion in market cap , and even hitting the bullish end delivers around 2x. Meanwhile, Remittix has quietly pulled in over $29.7 million at $0.13 per token, targeting the $905 billion global remittance market with a live wallet already on the Apple App Store.

The Foundation Is Putting Its Balance Sheet to Work On-Chain

The Morpho deposit is the latest in a series of treasury moves that signal a completely different Ethereum Foundation from the one that drew criticism for selling ETH to cover expenses. Today’s 3,400 ETH allocation, including 1,000 ETH into Morpho’s immutable V2 vaults, brings the Foundation’s total Morpho commitment to just under $19 million.

CoinDesk reported that the Foundation also began staking 70,000 ETH in February to fund operations and strengthen the network, using open-source validator tools to manage duties across multiple jurisdictions.

That is not all. ETH surged 10% to a six-week high above $2,300 this week as spot ether ETFs posted their strongest weekly inflows since mid-January. BitMine, the largest publicly traded ether treasury firm, purchased nearly 122,000 ETH worth over $280 million in two weeks. Institutional money is arriving. The question is whether the Ethereum price prediction math still works for smaller investors.

Remittix: The $0.13 Entry That Large Caps Cannot Offer

Remittix is a next-generation crypto project built for the $905 billion remittance and cross-border payments industry. The platform converts crypto to fiat and sends it directly to bank accounts worldwide, cutting out the intermediaries that still charge over 6% per transaction.

The Remittix wallet is live on the Apple App Store . The PayFi platform is on track to go live in the near term. And at $0.13 per token with over $29.7 million raised, the token sale is in its final stages. This is an upcoming crypto project with real infrastructure already functioning.

The project targets 40x to 50x returns in 2026, and every round that closes raises the entry cost. The available allocation is shrinking. The price is climbing. That is how the structure works.

Real adoption will come from products solving financial problems at scale, not speculative cycles. Remittix fits that description. The global remittance market processed $905 billion in 2024, and the platform is built to move that money faster and cheaper than legacy providers.

The Ethereum Price Prediction Is Bullish. The Real Multiplier Is Elsewhere.

Every Ethereum price prediction points to steady appreciation. The Foundation’s Morpho deposit, the 70,000 ETH staking commitment, the ETF inflows, it all confirms strong fundamentals. But the math caps the returns. A 2x on ETH is a good trade. A 40x on Remittix at $0.13 is a different conversation.

The token sale has raised close to $30 million. The wallet is live. The platform is coming. And the price will not stay at $0.13 once the final round closes. Act now before the current entry disappears, and the only option left is buying on the open market at whatever the crowd decides it is worth.

Click To Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix





FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Analyst forecasts place ETH between $3,000 and $5,000 by year-end 2026, with bullish scenarios reaching higher if institutional ETF inflows accelerate. The Ethereum Foundation’s $7.5 million Morpho deposit and 70,000 ETH staking commitment signal growing confidence in the network’s future.

Is Remittix a good investment in 2026?

Remittix targets the $905 billion global remittance market with a live wallet on the Apple App Store and a PayFi platform approaching launch. At $0.13 per token with over $29.7 million raised, the project targets 40x to 50x returns and the token sale is in its final stages.

How does the Remittix opportunity compare to the Ethereum price prediction?

Even the most bullish Ethereum price prediction models deliver around 2x from current levels given ETH’s $270 billion market cap. Remittix at $0.13 targets over 40x with a fraction of the capital required to move.