Bitcoin miners who once championed the hold forever strategy are now selling their reserves at an alarming rate. Over 15,000 BTC have been liquidated since October as tighter margins, volatile prices, and growing debt obligations force mining companies to rethink their balance sheets completely.

As this strategic shift unfolds, investor attention is also turning toward new exchange ecosystems built around real trading infrastructure. While analysts debate the next ethereum price prediction, some investors are already positioned in Pepeto. The presale has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and exchange listings are approaching.

Bitcoin miners sell 15,000 BTC as the Fed holds rates hawkish

Public Bitcoin mining firms sold more than 15,000 BTC since October, marking a break from the once popular strategy of holding mined coins as long term treasury reserves. Several major players contributed to the wave of selling. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve held rates at 3.5% to 3.75% on March 18 with a hawkish tone that sent BTC tumbling to $69,248 on March 19.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin OGs dumped $117 million in BTC after the Fed signaled only one rate cut this year. BTC dropped from $74,500 to $69,248 as risk appetite vanished.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $69,370 on March 19. Ethereum dropped 6.1% to $2,172 and now on 20 March Bitcoin is trading around $70,270 and Ethereum sits at $2,137.

Top 3 cryptocurrencies to hold in 2026

Pepeto

Pepeto is an exchange ecosystem designed to give everyday traders access to cross chain swapping, asset bridging, and full exchange trading from a single platform, the kind of infrastructure that until now only existed for institutional desks. The crypto market creates millionaires every cycle, and the ones who win big are always the ones who bought large positions in the right project before the crowd showed up.

The key difference from most presales is simple: Pepeto has real products close to ready for launch, built by a founder who already proved he can create a $7 billion coin. PepetoSwap handles cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge moves assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange provides complete trading capability.

The presale has already raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and early buyers who saw the ethereum price prediction stalling have been rotating capital into Pepeto before exchange listings permanently close this entry. Every hour the presale stays open is another hour closer to this price vanishing.

Projects that combine real products with early stage pricing always attract the most attention in the first phase of a market cycle, and Pepeto fits that profile perfectly with staking at 195% APY, SolidProof audit, and over 4 billion tokens already burned. If you want to be the one who acted, not the one who waited, the entry is still open at $0.000000186.

Cardano price prediction: Can ADA break above $0.29?

Cardano is trading near $0.26 on March 20 after the broader correction dragged altcoins lower. Whales moved approximately 230 million ADA in the past week as large holders repositioned during the market shift. The ethereum price prediction alongside Cardano both show cautious recovery potential, but ADA remains below its descending trendline. A breakout above $0.29 could push the price toward $0.30, while a break below $0.245 shifts attention to deeper losses.

Sui holds above $0.80 as bulls defend support

SUI showed early recovery after weeks of selling, trading near $0.98 after bouncing from $0.88. Traders are watching the $1.00 level closely. The chart shows SUI trading inside a descending wedge, a pattern that often appears before reversals. If momentum builds, the price could break $1.05 resistance and push toward $1.16. But the ethereum price prediction alongside Sui both offer moderate percentage gains. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with exchange listings approaching offers return potential that no established token can match.

Conclusion

While the ethereum price prediction models debate whether ETH can hold $2,172 after the hawkish Fed, some investors are already positioned earlier in the cycle. Pepeto is the obvious destination because it offers more than a concept. It has $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 195% APY staking, and three exchange products close to launch at $0.000000186. The investors who let this presale close without buying will spend the rest of 2026 watching exchange charts and wishing they had entered when the price was still this cheap.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction after miners sell BTC? ETH dropped to $2,137 after the Fed. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers stronger upside before listings.

Why are Bitcoin miners selling their reserves? Tighter margins and rising debt force miners to sell. Pepeto’s presale offers better risk reward for retail.

Can ADA break above $0.29? ADA needs momentum above resistance. Pepeto at presale pricing offers far greater return potential.